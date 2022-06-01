Influencer Who Sold Her Fart Jars Now Makes Rs 4 Lakh a Day Selling Breast Sweat

After making a fortune by selling her farts in a jar and then getting hospitalized for passing too much wind, YouTuber Stephanie Matto has now resorted to another bizarre means of earning. Matto, who has also appeared on the show ’90 Day Fiance’, has listed her breast sweat for sale, reported LADbible. The 31-year-old self-proclaimed ‘fartepreneur’ had raked in about Rs 1.4 crore just by selling her farts online. She contained her farts in jars and sold them for Rs 74,000 per jar. To keep up with the demand, Matto adopted a high fibre diet that included lots of beans, eggs, and protein shakes, makings sure her system produces enough gas.

However, Matto’s custom diet caused her to get hospitalized and get early retirement from her peculiar yet lucrative business. But, now Matto has fully recovered and is earning up to $ 5,000 (approx. Rs 4 lakh) per day selling her breast sweat.

Here too, Matto fills her body fluid in bottles and lists them on her X-rated website. Unlike her last profession, Matto doesn’t have to put much effort to produce the valuable product. She makes sure to drink loads of water and sits directly under the sun to sweat profusely, she told Jam Press in an interview, reported LADbible.

Matto said that when the weather is warm enough, she manages to fill up to 10 bottles with her breast sweat in a day and sells them for $500 per bottle. “I like to call myself the human maple tree and the [breast] sweat my sap – I sit there and collect my sap the same way a maple tree does,” Matto said.

Talking of the idea behind her new business venture, Matto said her breast sweat will help bring her fans closer who can smell or lick the fluid.

Although the sweaty business might seem innocuous, it still has some risks involved. Matto spends up to four hours under the sun to collect her sweat which could prove to be harmful for her health. But, the influencer has taken some lessons from her previous experience and wants to go slow this time. “With boob sweat, I want to do things right. I want to be smart, start off slow and have sustainable growth that doesn't overwhelm my body,” Matto said.

