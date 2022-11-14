Influencer's Tweet on How We Spend Time in a Lifetime is a 'Depressing' Reality Check

Social media influencer Sahil Bloom who is known on Instagram for his inspirational and motivational videos shared a few life graphs which have left the netizens stunned. As we grow, we learn to prioritise things and people. Elaborating on the same, Sahil shared some data. His graphs highlight who we spend our time with throughout our lives. “The insights are simultaneously inspiring and depressing,” he wrote in the caption. He further mentioned, “Always remember, it’s never too late to bend these graphs as you desire. You are in control of your own life and priorities!”

The graphs include time spent with family, friends, partner, children, coworkers, and alone. While every graph shows a decline as we grow up, the only graph that has an upward graph is the time that we spent alone. Also, one graph which stays stable is the time that one spends with their partner. Have a look:

I recently came across data on who we spend our time with over the course of our lives. The insights are simultaneously inspiring and depressing. Here are 6 graphs everyone needs to see: — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) November 12, 2022

Time Spent With Parents & Siblings Peaks in childhood and declines after age 20. Key Takeaways:

• Time with family is limited.

• Time with parents declines sharply after age 20.

• You may only see your loved ones a few more times. Prioritize and cherish every moment. pic.twitter.com/X7CczuA8PD — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) November 12, 2022

Time Spent With Friends Peaks at age 18 and declines sharply to a low baseline. Key Takeaways:

• Embrace friendship breadth, but focus on depth.

• Cherish those who are with you through good times and bad. Invest your energy in the healthy, meaningful friendships that last. pic.twitter.com/dUy0Pnp4D0 — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) November 12, 2022

Time Spent With Partner Trends upwards until death. Key Takeaways:

• Who you choose as a partner is the most important decision you'll ever make.

• Find someone you genuinely enjoy spending time with. Never settle for less than love. pic.twitter.com/gSs3voTNsk — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) November 12, 2022

Time Spent With Children Peaks in your 30s and declines sharply thereafter. Key Lessons:

• Time with your children is short—the "Magic Years" will fly by if you let them.

• Be present in every moment. Slow down and embrace the sweetness that children bring to your life. pic.twitter.com/Rv4GjxHWIl — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) November 12, 2022

Time Spent With Coworkers Steady during the prime working years from age 20-60. Key Lessons:

• You'll spend a lot of time at work.

• Who you choose to work with is one of the most important decisions you'll make. Find work—and coworkers—that create energy in your life. pic.twitter.com/CKhDl6bENe — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) November 12, 2022

Since uploaded, the graphs have gone viral. “You can love yourself only if there are two of you. One loving, and the one being loved. That still leaves one of you unloved,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Interesting data but curios to know why the time spent doesn’t increase in old age where we typically spend more time with family than when we were busy building careers.”

“You can love yourself only if there are two of you. One loving, and the one being loved. That still leaves one of you unloved,” commented another Instagram user.

Do you agree with these graphs?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here