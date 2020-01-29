Take the pledge to vote

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Touching Ratan Tata's Feet Wins the Internet

Ratan Tata also shared Narayana Murthy's gesture in an Instagram story and said he was 'truly humbled' by it.

IANS

Updated:January 29, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
Video grab. (Instagram: Ratan Tata)

A photo of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the viral photo which emerged online, the Infosys Co-Founder touched Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata's feet to seek blessings at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ratan Tata also shared Narayana Murthy's gesture in an Instagram story and said he was "truly humbled" by it. In his Instgaram's post he wrote, "It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy".

The heart warming photos were also shared on Twitter by the event organisers TiE Mumbai with the caption, "Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy seeks blessings from TATA sons, Chairman Emeritus, @RNTata2000 at #TiEconMumbai.A touching gesture of humility & a historic moment indeed. #WednesdayWisdom #narayanamurthy #ratantata"

As the photos went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, "What a respect bestowed upon Shri Ratan Tata by another legend. The gesture touched our heart too. My heartiest respect to both of them.

Another wrote, "This is the culture of Incredible Indian upbringing, bhartiya sanskar value based inherited culture! Humility as it is @ it's BEST, words fail to wrap gesture, these Amoments of respect will live for eons, Two Super Inspiring Souls of India, had the opportunity to meet both in person."

A post read, "A lesson for us all INDIANS, 2 great sons of our motherland, exceeding each other in achievements, and yet so humble. Proud of my Indianness because of people like them , and not by what we see in TV nowadays."

A Tweeple remarked, "The gesture of IT legend Mr.Narayana Murthy clearly exhibits "As person reaches the epitome of success, he will be filled with love and humbleness."Ratan Tata was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai.

