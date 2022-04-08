Ingenious Jugaad: Man Turns His Rickshaw into Mini Rooftop Garden to Beat Summer

As the mercury levels are scaling high, parts of India are sizzling due to the extreme heat. As not everyone’s profession allows them to sit in an air-conditioned cabin, some have to resort to jugaad to survive the summers. Showcasing an ingenious jugaad, a man covered his rickshaw with grass and plants to stay cool while he ferrys people around in the scorching heat. The picture of the man sitting in his rickshaw went viral after it was shared on Twitter by Erik Solheim, former Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme and president of Green Belt and Road Institute.

“This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed,” wrote Erik.

This Indian 🇮🇳 man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed! pic.twitter.com/YnjLdh2rX2— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 4, 2022

In the picture, the man is seen sitting in his mini garden-like rickshaw which has a significant green cover. In an attempt to provide cool shade to his passengers and himself, the man placed a thick layer of grass on the roof of the rickshaw. Making his rickshaw feel as well as appear cooler, the man adorned it with plants and placed pots at the rear and front.

The creativity of the rickshaw puller garnered nearly 21,000 likes on Twitter while it was retweeted more than 2,000 times. Praising the innovation, Twitter users soon flocked to the comment section and highlighted the man’s efforts to deal with the rising temperatures.

This user applauded the man for coming up with an idea and said that “innovation needs no degrees.”

Innovation needs no degreesInfact he has made a superb effort to reduce the degree -inside the rickshaw Kudos to the gentleman— Swaminathan Erulappan (@esamtwits) April 4, 2022

Another stated that soon we would need a fleet of these rickshaws to combat pollution.

We need a fleet of these in Delhi to combat air pollution— Bandit (@No1legalbeagle) April 5, 2022

This user even claimed that this idea wasn’t new as people used to grow grass on roofs when air conditioners were not invented.

When cars were not popular in India, and air conditioning was beyond reach, growing Khas on the roof was the solution to escaping the Heat Wave in Northern India— D Man (@dhhawal) April 4, 2022

Others too were impressed by the idea as one said that other rickshaw drivers should also adopt the same method to beat the heat.

That's actually very innovative, other rickshaw drivers should also do that cause its April and temperature is already above 42 degrees 🥵— Arun (@hqtrivia18) April 4, 2022

Everyone knows that there is no dearth of jugaad in India where people have mastered the skill of making the best out of things. And this seems to be one of those ideas that can really be effective. Tell us what you think of it.

