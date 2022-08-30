'Inhumane': Gurugram Man Slapping Guards After Being Stuck in Lift Sparks Outrage

A man in Gurugram started repeatedly hitting a security guard and a lift operator after he was briefly stuck in a lift in the Close North Apartments in Sector 50 of the city. “I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up,” ANI quoted one of the guards, Ashok Kumar, as saying. He allegedly threatened to kill Kumar and the lift operator as well. As per PTI, Nath has been arrested.

The man was identified as one Varun Nath. He got stuck in the apartment lift around 7 a.m. on Monday and just after he got out of it, he started slapping Kumar. He then went on to hit the lift operator as well. Nath was reportedly stuck inside the lift for about 3-4 minutes.

ANI reported that Kumar further told Nath that he (Kumar) was not at fault and Nath was in the wrong. Later, the security guards assembled and held a protest at the gate of the housing society. A police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station, reached the spot and Kumar lodged the complaint.

As soon as the CCTV visuals of the incident surfaced, social media platforms were rife with outrage against the man’s actions. People widely lambasted the man for his inhumane act.

Ashok Kumar, the security guard, further added, "I told him that he was in the wrong & that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too. The resident's name is Varun Nath." pic.twitter.com/QR4qodCO6f — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

When flat owners suffer from this notion that they have colonised the poor. Bashing up a lift man- who actually rescued him. The criminal levels of privilege. After Noida, now in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/ADPJi7EOQj — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) August 29, 2022

This is a scene from a society in Gurugram, A man gets stuck in the lift, Guards come running in to rescue and get slapped amd beaten by the man they just helped. Share this video and make this man famous. This country's elite class is rotting rapidly. pic.twitter.com/QYDUT0RdZP — Roshan Rai 🇮🇳 (@RoshanKrRaii) August 29, 2022

Come @ me as much as you like but We,as a people, disgust me. There’s another incident of a man slapping and abusing a se security guard outside a lift in Gurugram. Do we even understand the concept of dignity of labour? — Prerna (@prerna_b) August 29, 2022

The incident comes days after a Noida woman was arrested after her video abusing and manhandling security guards of a housing society went viral.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here