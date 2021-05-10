Injured Baby Whale Spotted in London's Thames River Hours after Being 'Rescued' from it

The nearly 13 feet long baby Minke whale, which was rescued after hours of operations in London’s Thames river, swam away as the authorities tried moving it to a safer location. In one of the video footages of the whale after the rescue, the Minke was seen thrashing in the waters as rescue teams attempted to move it to a purpose-built inflatable dinghy. The authorities informed that the whale swam away while being moved to deep waters. The rescued young whale was still showing concerning behaviour and still had a lot of injuries.

Earlier, the whale had got stuck on the lock of boat rollers, a device that is used for raising and lowering boats. The lock was in the London region of Richmond, roughly 13 kilometres southwest of Westminster. This lock was owned and managed by the Port of London Authority.

According to a report in Dailymail.co.uk , the stranded whale was first spotted at around 7 PM on Sunday evening, soon after which a joint rescue operation by the London Fire and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue began. This rescue operation was joined by the team of Royal National Lifeboat Institute at around 9 PM. The rescue operation was caught on video.

The teams freed the whale using an inflatable pontoon device and they towed it downstream before it swam free near Isle worth. A small crowd had gathered around the site while this operation was being carried out. The whale was finally freed at around 1 AM.

Talking about the rescue operation, the spokesperson of Port of London Authority informed that dubbed Minke whale was moved to a safer location where vets carried out the regular check-ups. The Minke whale is species of whale that’s commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Minkes, which are the smallest of the great whale family, typically grow between 26 and29 feet and are usually found in the northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans. They often swim in small feeding groups and like cooler temperatures.

