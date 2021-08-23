Ink Rubber That 'Never Worked': Desi Twitter's 90s Nostalgia is Hard to Erase

The mention of the 90s brings a flood of nostalgic memories for people on the internet. The memories of childhood, growing up years and the golden teenage we spent at school can be overwhelming. As we move to the complex life issues and daily problems, the sheer mention just of childhood and school liberates us for a moment. So, when a Twitter page shared a photo of the eraser that could supposedly erase the ink, netizens were taken on a walk down the memory lane.

If you believed that the blue part could erase the ink you are truly a 90skid pic.twitter.com/sDuiUbrxiT— 90skid (@memorable_90s) August 18, 2021

The blurred childhood memories became fresh and people shared their nostalgic stories in reply to the post. Users recounted how instead of erasing the ink on the paper, the eraser used to tear the paper instead.

They were to hard to erase and most of the times ended up tearing the paper 🙈— Priyanka (@emojhunka) August 19, 2021

It didn't erase the ink, but it tore the paper for sure— Pavan kumar (@DumblePavan) August 19, 2021

While the red part of the eraser was meant for soft pages and the blue part had to be used on thick sheets, looks like it did not work anyway for most of the users. Sharing his story a user wrote, "80's kids used to think the red part could erase teachers marks in red pen. The experiment didn't end well is all I can say."

It definitely erased the ink along with the paper 😛— RoyanGJ🇮🇳 (@roy_eat) August 19, 2021

Offered so much promise and monumentally under-delivered.— Simon Brockman (@shabrockman) August 19, 2021

I applied saliva on the blue part hoping that it will work, but if often teared off the paper.— Prathamesh Malaikar (@dawnofpratham) August 19, 2021

But for some, the eraser actually worked. So, while most of the users said that the eraser working on ink was a rumour, one user had a different story to tell.

It did. The blue part erased ink.— Sasha🍁‏ (@sashamisra15) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, users also remembered other stationery items that they used during their school years.

Don't forget this 4 in 1 item pic.twitter.com/dgbZZYpH7Y— Ravi ©️🇮🇳🚩 (@RaviK00007) August 19, 2021

Users also recounted the experience of using a fountain pen and the process of getting it ready for use. The blissful memories of the 90s left many people overwhelmed.

Was just thinking a while bk about camlin ink pens and spilling ink on shirts n the ink filling tubes and stuff…. Aaahhhh those were the days…. Absolute bliss being 90s kid… Unforgettable memories n lived a real life 🥰🥰🥰— Rajesh Atluru (@toonet1034) August 19, 2021

What’s your stationery story from the 90s?

