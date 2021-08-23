CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Ink Rubber That 'Never Worked': Desi Twitter's 90s Nostalgia is Hard to Erase
2-MIN READ

Ink Rubber That 'Never Worked': Desi Twitter's 90s Nostalgia is Hard to Erase

Most users said that the eraser working on ink was a rumour. (Credits: Twitter/@memorable_90s)

When a Twitter page shared a photo of the eraser that could supposedly erase the ink, netizens were taken on a walk down the memories lane.

The mention of the 90s brings a flood of nostalgic memories for people on the internet. The memories of childhood, growing up years and the golden teenage we spent at school can be overwhelming. As we move to the complex life issues and daily problems, the sheer mention just of childhood and school liberates us for a moment. So, when a Twitter page shared a photo of the eraser that could supposedly erase the ink, netizens were taken on a walk down the memory lane.

Check it out here:

The blurred childhood memories became fresh and people shared their nostalgic stories in reply to the post. Users recounted how instead of erasing the ink on the paper, the eraser used to tear the paper instead.

While the red part of the eraser was meant for soft pages and the blue part had to be used on thick sheets, looks like it did not work anyway for most of the users. Sharing his story a user wrote, "80's kids used to think the red part could erase teachers marks in red pen. The experiment didn't end well is all I can say."

But for some, the eraser actually worked. So, while most of the users said that the eraser working on ink was a rumour, one user had a different story to tell.

Meanwhile, users also remembered other stationery items that they used during their school years.

Users also recounted the experience of using a fountain pen and the process of getting it ready for use. The blissful memories of the 90s left many people overwhelmed.

What’s your stationery story from the 90s?

first published:August 23, 2021, 14:37 IST