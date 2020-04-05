BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Inmates in Tamil Nadu Jails are Producing 23,000 Face Masks a Day for Cops to Fight Coronavirus

Image credit: PTI (For representation)

Image credit: PTI (For representation)

As policemen faced shortage of face masks the tailoring units in the jails were asked to make masks.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Share this:

Some of prisoners in Tamil Nadu prisons might have masked their face during their illegal action to protect identity, but now, jail birds in the state prisons are making masks for the police department and also for public as a protective gear against Coronavirus infection.

According to officials, the tailoring units in the state jails make about 23,000 pieces per day.

As policemen faced shortage of face masks the tailoring units in the jails were asked to make masks.

Each mask costs about Rs 10 and is for captive use while there have been enquiries from hospitals and others for supply.

Meanwhile, the prisons department has earmarked 37 sub-jails - one in each district - to house new prisoners as a measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in jails.

The sub-jails will house people remanded in judicial custody.

The newcomers will be screened and those with virus infection symptoms will be referred to the nearest government hospital.

The prisoners housed in jails reserved for newcomers have been shifted to other jails.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    891,237

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,202,609

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    246,640

     

  • Total DEATHS

    64,732

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres