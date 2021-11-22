Innocent UK Man Dragged Out in Boxers as Armed Officers Raid Wrong House

Armed police officers in England’s Hertfordshire county raided a wrong house and dragged the innocent owner in his boxers. The incident was captured on the doorbell camera, which shows the armed cops pointing rifles at the 56-year-old resident, reported The Sun. Eddie Croasdell also saw his 15-year-old son Jack being interrogated by the officers at gunpoint, while the safety of his dog also got endangered during the raid. “I was completely, completely terrified. I opened up and was painted with laser targets and someone shouting, ‘Put your hands over your head’. I thought, s*** they must think I’m a terrorist. They are going to shoot me,” Eddie told the Sun after the horrific incident.

During the raid, Eddie recalled in his mind about any misdeed he may have done to be treated like Osama Bin Laden, and later wondered how the police got it so wrong.

A total of 15 officers including nine armed, were on the lookout for a knifeman in the building, however the police blunder ensured his escape. Defending the police action, the Hertfordshire Constabulary said public safety is their top priority during such circumstances, but they had very little time to act.

Police stormed the building after it received a complaint that a person in one of the flats was being held at knifepoint.

During the raid, police were also suspicious of Eddie’s dog, the flat owner said. “They made it sound like there was some sort of military attack dog hidden in there.” Eddie feared that the officers would shoot his dog, a Jack Russell- ­Chihuahua crossbreed.

The police group had arrived with a dog-handling unit besides their convoy of two vans and three cars.

According to the report, the incident has naturally left Eddie scarred, and he has complained to the police watchdog, and is even mulling legal action.

