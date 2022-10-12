Innovative Energy-saving Axe Designed Using Simple Physics Impresses Jeff Bezos

Metal-bladed hand axes are at least 8,000 years old and have remained mostly unchanged for many centuries. However, a new and improved axe has been designed with the express purpose of surpassing the efficiency and safety level of the traditional variant of the tool. A video of this innovative equipment went viral and gained increased visibility after Jeff Bezos expressed his delight at the invention.

In the video originally posted on Twitter, a pair of hands can be seen chopping through a log placed inside a tyre rather quickly. The tweet mentions that Finnish inventor Heikki Kärnä is the man behind the tool called Vipukirves Leveraxe. The tweet also stated that Kärnä's aim behind the invention was to redesign the axe using simple principles of physics to make it more efficient and safer.

Invention. You can still improve even an axe! Damn. https://t.co/9vM9Nq3L6i — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 9, 2022

The axe features a wedge that offsets the handle. This design shifts the centre of gravity. When the wedge of the axe punctures through the log, a part of the kinetic energy from the chopping movement provides rotation around the centre of gravity. At this point, the axe functions like a lever (therefore the name Leveraxe), cutting the log at the point of contact. Interesting Engineering explained that a single strike from this specially designed axe is apparently enough to open the wood by up to 8 cm. This is enough to split the wood.

In a traditional axe, the kinetic energy used in the rotation would either end up being wasted by being transferred back to the user or be used less efficiently in passing on direct momentum.

The axe also has another unique feature. Because of the final lever motion of the axe, the tool does not get stuck into the wood if the log does not split open in the first strike. This is a problem commonly encountered by people using a traditional axe. With the Leveraxe, though, one can easily retract the axe and continue chopping.

People on Twitter have mixed reactions towards the invention.

You’ll never know if you can make a better axe until you take a swing at it. 🫡 — Garrett Scott 🕳 (@thegarrettscott) October 9, 2022

just gotta axe the right questions — I want based chicken not baked chicken (@chicken_based) October 9, 2022

I dunno but that seems like it’d reek havoc on your wrists – doesn’t it turn in your hands? — This Ain't Michael (@micheil) October 9, 2022

Looks like you might twist your wrist. Maybe some kind of twist handle to absorb the impact — Matthew Collins (@Matthew55872419) October 9, 2022

Evidently, while some people appreciated it (using ample puns), others were not so receptive to the idea.

