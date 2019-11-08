Innovative or Gross? This Gulab Jamun Pizza is Every Desi Foodie's Worst Nightmare

We've heard of pineapple on pizzas. We've also had chocolate pizzas. But a restaurant has come up with an innovative idea for gulab jamun pizza. Innovative, or should we say gross?

Naya Daur Media, a Pakistani digital news platform, has shared the photo of a pizza, which may very well be called a dessert. It has juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be sweet bread and dry fruits.

Gulab Jaman Pizza ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9NSkyoi0f1 — NayaDaur Media (@nayadaurpk) November 7, 2019

But, why the need to merge that with pizza then? Pizza is sacred, why do we need to keep messing with it? And that's exactly what netizens felt too.

This is what they had to say:

i've given up. kahi bhi kuch bhi mix kar dete hain log aaj kal — Annanya (@annanyajohari) November 8, 2019

This crime against humanity needs to be tried under the Geneva convention. — Hasnain Haider (@langahwhotweets) November 8, 2019

You guys are the reason for this climate change and smog. — Arslan Mehmood (@Ch_A_M_Wahla) November 7, 2019

O C’mon ! How can we allow such horrible act to happen to few things which are still original, pure and consistent in this country, like Gulab Jamans ? Think we need a mass hashtag movement to save it. #savegulabjaman — Ali Shafqat Khan (@alishafqatkhan) November 7, 2019

My hairdresser is an Italian, hope he doesn’t see this. My hairstyle will pay a heavy price if he does‍♀️ — Saffina Ellahi (@SaffinaEllahi1) November 7, 2019

I just need to use this gif again pic.twitter.com/u0Lb5TAbWZ — Chai (@aiklajna) November 7, 2019

