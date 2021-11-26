Hard to Digest: ‘Insensitive’ Customer Review Triggers Rant by Restaurant Staff

Restaurant owners and employees interact with myriad customers on a daily basis. While most times the exchange of food and services between the restaurant staff and the customers go smooth, sometimes things go haywire, and when that happens, bad reviews come into the picture. Recently, a review born from such an incident was launched into the Twitter space and is now viral. And the reason is the twist that this review contains. Shared by a user named “Flagsam,” the screenshot of the review depicts a disappointed customer and an even more disappointed restaurant owner. The user, in the caption, wrote, “Food/drink industry in a nutshell.” Apparently, a customer named David DeMerchant had a bad experience at a restaurant and decided to write a review addressing that. The one-star review said, “Do not bother calling for takeout. They put you on hold and never come back.” Well, this was just one side of the story, and it seemed like David experienced poor customer service.

However, things turned around when the restaurant’s owner chimed in and told the entire story. The reply flipped the entire perspective built by the customer’s review. It read, “Sorry for your convenience. The server taking your order had a seizure while doing so and couldn’t complete the process.”

Up to this point, the bad service had had a credible reason. But the owner did not stop there. “When you showed up to retrieve your order, and it was not ready, even though there was an ambulance in front of the restaurant, and we were tending to the medical emergency at hand, we offered to complete your order at that time,” the reply continued and earned the owner brownie points. Now it was time to take it away. The owner ended the reply with, “I am sorry that you declined and chose to complain in a public forum.”

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 3.6 lakh likes and opened the floodgates to a plethora of such stories shared by restaurant employees.

One user shared a story about a customer with a bizarre complaint. Take a look:

Oh lord I'm just reminded of the story where a woman complained about a customer having a heart attack https://t.co/DlwvNSgf8J pic.twitter.com/Zt10tjRazT— Chase 'Magi' Hyaena (@MagiDragoness) November 25, 2021

Here are several other anecdotes by users:

At my last job, I was the only one working, so I had to cook the food, take orders, and make drinks. It was insanely busy and I ended up cutting myself and I had a lady yell at me BC I washed and covered my bloody hand instead of finishing her breakfast sandwich 🙄— Jess🐧🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatRndmBatgurl) November 25, 2021

A guy came into our ice cream store and ordered a large shake. We made it, and as usual there was a little left in the blender after filling the cup to the brim. Dude got so mad when we didn't give him the leftovers that he ripped the bathroom sink out of the wall.— Onionsoup (@Onionso62883807) November 25, 2021

It was hard to be "on" one night when a co-worker died earlier that day. One customer was complaining & asked the person at check out why everyone was so down. "A co-worker passed away today" & their response was "Well did somebody die last week too? Cause it was like this then."— Ronsworth (he/him)🕸️ (@rnzwrth) November 25, 2021

Do you think it is high time that people as customers go easy on restaurant employees and not treat them badly?

