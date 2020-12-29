Insensitive or Sarcastic? Jennifer Aniston's 'Tone Deaf' Pandemic-themed Christmas Ornament Divides Fans

Christmas decorations are one's personal choice. But when it comes to celebrities, rarely any choice is personal. And the recent celebrity to burn under the glare of social media criticism was Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston who caused quite a stir online after she shared a photo of a Christmas tree decoration piece.

The plain, wooden bauble presumably meant to be hung on the Christmas tree was inscribed with the words, "Our First Pandemic 2020".

Aniston posted the image on her Instagram page and the image soon spread across other platforms.

Jennifer Aniston marks #Christmas 2020 with 'Our First Pandemic 2020’ bauble. pic.twitter.com/XjXwNWAD8l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 26, 2020

The bauble instantly caused outrage on social media and Aniston, who is usually social media's darling, faced a considerable amount of slack for what many saw as trying to make light of the pandemic.

Many felt that in the wake of the pandemic, which has taken over 1.77 million lives across the world in the spad of a year, Aniston's Christmas decoration was a bit "tone-deaf". Critics of Aniston's questionable festive decor choices also led to a debate about how several "celebrities" were unaffected by the chaos of the pandemic and that the piece of coronavirus -themed decoration was just proof.

Jennifer Aniston PLEASE..😭😭 you look so happy and ready for the second pandemic pic.twitter.com/aoXtbJVgtS — Andrew (@andieverytime) December 26, 2020

This is exactly why I really dgaf about celebrities or celebrity culture. Look how tone deaf and out of touch this shit is #jenniferaniston smh. pic.twitter.com/vV4qjfnizv — meh (@Meehoooe) December 26, 2020

Jennifer please pic.twitter.com/6QasOWCDJD — A M A A L (@amaaliio) December 26, 2020

what was the reason??? plus she acting like we gonna have another one? “our first” miss girl it better be our LAST pic.twitter.com/68zD7lGJfX — mia (@StarzPeach) December 26, 2020

They do. Thy aren’t affected by this at all. They still go out, travel, make money hang out. Then post stuff like this trying to seem like they relate w/ us and all it shows is that they don’t. — sun (@iipeppermintt) December 26, 2020

Fans, of course, jumped to Aniston's defence and asked people to "calm down".

Everyone hating on #JenniferAniston because of a damn ornament??! Maybe she's using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. Jeez some people are so triggered! pic.twitter.com/XMNlUtnJUF — **Lux** (@Lucy_2287) December 26, 2020

jennifer aniston being cancelledt bc of an ornament??? hahsksjsk i'm laughing so hard stay pressed people pic.twitter.com/eXA5Qj9tHK — ariella (@arizonacapshxw) December 26, 2020

Many claimed that there was nothing to be mad about as indeed, the Friends actor had meant the bauble as a sarcastic way of accepting and acknowledging the - in many rights - unprecedented year that we lived in 2020.

it’s funny how jennifer aniston has been spreading awareness since the pandemic fucking started and people still do not get her sarcasm with an ORNAMENT. like.. y’all just want to cancel her for anything, let her breathe. — gab (@aniistonn) December 26, 2020

But naysayers remained unconvinced.

‘Sarcastic or not, this pandemic has directly attributed to the LOSS OF JOBS, HOUSING, AND ENTIRE F*CK*NG FAMILIES. making the best of a rough situation is absolutely fine, but downplaying the severity of a F*CK*NG PANDEMIC is unacceptable,’ F*CK U #JenniferAniston ignorant B*TCH pic.twitter.com/BgCL3yduwH — JudyJu (@judyju18) December 26, 2020

Well, sarcasm or not, the incident proves that people on the internet are just about ready to get mad at anything, especially during the holidays.