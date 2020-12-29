News18 Logo

Insensitive or Sarcastic? Jennifer Aniston's 'Tone Deaf' Pandemic-themed Christmas Ornament Divides Fans

Jennifer Aniston stirred debate on social media on Saturday after she shared an image of a Christmas ornament with the words, 'Our First Pandemic 2020' written on them.

Buzz Staff

Christmas decorations are one's personal choice. But when it comes to celebrities, rarely any choice is personal. And the recent celebrity to burn under the glare of social media criticism was Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston who caused quite a stir online after she shared a photo of a Christmas tree decoration piece.

The plain, wooden bauble presumably meant to be hung on the Christmas tree was inscribed with the words, "Our First Pandemic 2020".

Aniston posted the image on her Instagram page and the image soon spread across other platforms.

The bauble instantly caused outrage on social media and Aniston, who is usually social media's darling, faced a considerable amount of slack for what many saw as trying to make light of the pandemic.

Many felt that in the wake of the pandemic, which has taken over 1.77 million lives across the world in the spad of a year, Aniston's Christmas decoration was a bit "tone-deaf". Critics of Aniston's questionable festive decor choices also led to a debate about how several "celebrities" were unaffected by the chaos of the pandemic and that the piece of coronavirus-themed decoration was just proof.

Fans, of course, jumped to Aniston's defence and asked people to "calm down".

Many claimed that there was nothing to be mad about as indeed, the Friends actor had meant the bauble as a sarcastic way of accepting and acknowledging the - in many rights - unprecedented year that we lived in 2020.

But naysayers remained unconvinced.

Well, sarcasm or not, the incident proves that people on the internet are just about ready to get mad at anything, especially during the holidays.


