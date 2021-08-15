Inside 'Paradise', Home to Over 430 Recued Animals in Maharashtra's Karjat

Days usually start early at Roxanne Devrus’ animal shelter in Karjat, Maharashtra. After all, taking care of over 400 animals is not an easy task. Roxanne’s ‘Paradise’ is home to 431 animals that include 250 dogs, 162 cats, eight ponies, two horses, one cow, and a pig, reported The Better India. The number of animal guests rises almost daily as more rescued animals are brought here from Mumbai and Pune. Roxanne along with her staff members takes care of the food, medicines and attends every animal in her animal shelter ‘Paradise’. Their hectic routine will make you wonder if they have extra hours in their day.

But how did it all start? Well, the story dates to the early 60s when Roxanne was a small kid. Growing up in a Parsi family, animals have always been a way of life in Roxanne’s life. She often saw her father Murzban Davur bring injured street dogs home and give them medical treatment by himself. At one point there were nearly 50 dogs in her house and she too would take part in taking care of them.

In 1963, Roxanne was sent to a bearing school and her family moved to Karjat. She got busy with her life and went on to work in the airline industry for several years. However, her love for animals brought her back to taking care of street animals. She quit her comfortable job in the year 2000 to start her animal shelter Terra Anima Trust in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. She ran the animal shelter for over 8 years till 2008 and was even appointed as an ‘honorary animal welfare inspector’ for the Nilgiris. She conducted several rescue operations for animals in the region but slowly her trust ran out of funds and was forced to shut down.

Roxanne moved away from the shelter but her spirit did not die. A few years later, she started ‘Paradise’ in 2011 with help from Mumbai-based World For All, and the rest as they say is history. Currently, Roxanne has a 14 members staff to take care of the animal shelter but that’s still a 60 per cent deficit for the animal number Paradise houses. She believes that while they have come a long way from where they started, there’s still a lot of work to be done. The plan in the near future is to build one more cattery and a block of stables.

But managing everything is not easy, Paradise has a monthly expense of Rs 4 to 6 lakhs. Roxanne has to constantly run fundraiser campaigns, talk to companies for CSR funds and use social media to arrange whatever resources they can.

While animal shelters are contributing, the problem of stray animals won’t be solved till we impart the feeling of compassion for animals in our future generations.

