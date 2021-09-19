Inspiration4 Crew Watching Space Parody Movie During Splashdown Gets Elon Musk's Nod

SpaceX’s all-civilian Inspiration4 crew returned to Earth tonight, making a splashdown off the Florida coast to end the historic mission. Aboard the flight were Billionaire Jared Isaacman, physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist Sian Proctor and aerospace data engineer Chris Sembroski. Ahead of the splashdown, SpaceX broadcasted the whole event on its website and Twitter. The over three-hour-long video, which is still available, shows clips of both the crew inside the capsule and the team supervising the mission.

While the crew made the splashdown, one of the viewers took to Twitter to mention that he noticed Sembroski watching the movie ‘Space Balls’ while preparing for the splashdown. Directed by Mel Brooks, Space Balls is a 1987 American space parody movie.

Tagging both musk and Sembroski, the Twitter user shared a screenshot from the SpaceX video and said, “Chris Sembroski is watching SPACE BALLS while getting ready for splashdown Face with tears of joy @ChrisSembroski I think @elonmusk would approve." Indeed Musk approved, as he replied to the tweet saying that it is one of his favourite movies.

Chris Sembroski is watching SPACE BALLS while getting ready for splashdown 😂 @ChrisSembroski I think @elonmusk would approve pic.twitter.com/g1zdhNy4Mx— Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) September 18, 2021

One of my favorite movies— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2021

A data engineer at aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corp in Everett, Washington, Sembroski spent some of his free time in college launching high-powered model rockets and volunteered with ProSpace, a grassroots organization that lobbied on behalf of private space ventures on Capitol Hill, reported Reuters. Sembroski also conducted simulated space shuttle missions as a counselor for U.S. Space Camp, a government-funded science, technology and engineering youth camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

He joined the U.S. Air Force as an electro-mechanical technician, and was deployed to Iraq and also helped maintain a fleet of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles before leaving active duty in 2007. Sembroski was selected for the Inspiration4 crew through a sweepstakes that drew 72,000 applicants and raised $113 million in St. Jude donations. Chris Sembroski won his seat on the mission courtesy of a friend who donated to St Jude in July, reported Sky News.

