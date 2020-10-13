Inspirational or Not: UP SDM Working with 3-week-old Baby in Arms Has Twitter Divided

A video of a woman sub-divisional magistrate in Uttar Pradesh is doing rounds on social media in which she can be seen discharging her duties in office, holding her three-week-old daughter in her arms.

The clip shows the SDM of Modi Nagar, Soumya Pandey, checking some papers before signing on them. During this, she is seen carrying her infant in one hand. The baby is resting quietly in her arms.

Sharing the post on Twitter, a user informed that the SDM joined the duty three weeks after giving birth to her daughter. Quoting Soumya, he said that she does not have any difficulty in maintaining a balance between her two roles, one of a mother and other of the SDM.

मोदी नगर की एसडीएम सौम्या पांडे ने 3 हफ्ते पहले प्यारी बेटी को जन्म दिया। सौम्या 3 हफ़्ते बाद ही अपने ड्यूटी पर लौट आई है। सौम्या का कहना है कि माँ औऱ ड्यूटी दोनों का फ़र्ज़ एक साथ अदा करने में उन्हें कोई दिक़्क़त नहीं। ऐसा महिलाएं हमेशा करती रही है। @dm_ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/GXd7OpNlWH — shuaib raza شعیب رضا (@razashoaib87) October 12, 2020

The video has got an overwhelming response on social media. It has garnered more than 46K views and over 2K likes. Netizens have also commented on the post.

Responding to the clip, one Twitterati said he salutes her dedication.

Salute her dedication — Manohar Kesari (@twittmanohar) October 12, 2020

Another person said that he has huge respect for the SDM.

My huge respect to her। — डॉक्टर अभिषेक सिंह (@abhisheksing137) October 12, 2020

Many users, however, raised concern over the safety of the infant amid COVID-19 situation.

One person wrote that she should have taken rest, while the other said that maternity leave exists for a reason.

She should have taken rest. — Nightowl (@wolfmsicovef) October 12, 2020

Completely abnormal behavior ........ the maternity leave exists for a reason. — तनिष्क (@ChessyVith) October 12, 2020

A netizen said that this should not be appreciated, adding that after the delivery, a mother and child both need rest and care. He also asserted that this would set a wrong example for junior employees.

This should not be appreciated. Maternity leaves are there for a reason. After birth child and mother both need rest and care. Also this will set a very wrong example for junior employees. All over world maternity leave is at least 6 months and in developed nations its 1 year. — Amit Singhal (@AmitSinghal78) October 12, 2020

Here are some more reactions.

This is Corona time, safety for child first. — Dilshad Khan ( غازی ) 🍁🕊️ (@Dil__007) October 12, 2020

Not good for baby's health — Ashok Mohanty (@ashok_a_m) October 12, 2020

This is so wrong on many levels ! . — Topdawg91 (@indiandoctor91) October 12, 2020

Great 👍 — Balbir singh (@Balbirs30809149) October 12, 2020

दिल से सलाम — Nehal Kaif نہال کیف (@nehalkaif_) October 12, 2020

Last month, a photo of an American lawmaker holding her infant daughter in her hands sparked a debate on paid maternity leaves on social media.

She went to the California State Senate to debate and vote State Bill 1120, which focused on the state’s housing crisis.

She had requested for remote voting, but her request was not accepted as she wasn’t considered at high risk.