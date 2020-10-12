Inspired by Animated Movie, Woman Transforms Pet Poodle Into Spooky 'Skeleton' for Halloween

Halloween is approaching, and people globally have started their preparations to outdo family and neighbours with their bizarre costumes and spooky make-up appearances. One woman from

California has taken things to the next level by transforming her beloved pet dog into a skeleton.

Katrina Short, one of the main artistic groomers at Classy Canines Wiggle Rumps in Castro Valley, California, used her skills to transform her poodle named Zeus into a spooky-looking skeleton by trimming and dying its fur. Katrina who said she was inspired to give Zeus a makeover for Halloween after watching cartoons with her kids.

"I recently watched a movie with my kids called Frakenweenie. Once I got the idea, I could not sleep until I made it happen." Katrina was quoted by Unilad. She did some research on the anatomy of the poodle to be accurate, ‘the bones are I carved out are exactly where they should be,’ she added.

The whole transformation process took several hours for Katrina to create the look she had in mind. The results are impressive as the lovely poodle truly looks like as it was dressed in a skeletal costume.

Referring to Zeus’ experience to the whole process Katrina said, ‘He absolutely loves to be creatively groomed,’ and Zeus loves the attention he gets and ‘he gets sad when he is not creatively groomed,’ she added.

The photo posted by Katrina had the caption, ‘Check out the new Zeusy spooky skelee spoo... he’s spoopy’.

Katrina has been working in the pet grooming business for the past 14 years and has more than 25,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly posts pictures of her grooming work and transformations on the photo-sharing app.

Even though her pet grooming, transformative skills are top-notch and are fun to watch. The same can’t be said if spray paint is used on a pet, as such acts are considered as animal cruelty.