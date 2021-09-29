Inspired by Cells, Bioengineers Develop Promising New Approach to Recycle Plastic

Plastic is one of the biggest environmental problems of our times. Each person generates 30 kg of plastic waste in a year. Multiply that with an average life expectancy of 70 years and everybody generates two tonnes of plastic waste. On top of it, 90 per cent of the plastic waste generated since 1950 has not been recycled. However, bioengineering may offer an entirely new approach to this problem. Bioengineering looks to biological systems for how they work and tries to imitate them to solve problems. Now, in a hopeful feat of bioengineering, engineers have developed a promising approach to recycle plastic.

In an effort to find a novel and effective approach to the huge and old problem, scientists looked at how the smallest units of life - cells - function. Cells take complex molecules such as proteins from their environment and break them down to form new kinds of proteins they need. Chemically, proteins are polymers of amino acids. Polymers are materials made up of a long and repeating chain of molecules, like a pearl necklace. Plastics are also polymers. Usually, the proteins cells deal with are made up of different amino acids like a colourful pearl necklace. Plastics, on the other hand, are like a necklace of single-coloured pearls. During the experiment, scientists were able to recycle water-filtration films in a different useful material. “The quality of the proteins produced is exactly the same as that of a newly synthesized protein. Indeed, you are building something new,” said Francesco Stellacci, one of the authors of the study in a statement.

Just like cells break these necklaces and rearrange the pearls to suit their needs, scientists were successful in replicating the process of breaking polymers to form new ones outside a cell. This could be done with plastic as well, but developing such methods will take time. The good thing about this approach, according to the researchers, is that it adheres to the principle of circular economy and that is why it is promising. The study was published on September 23 in Advanced Materials.

