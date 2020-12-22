News18 Logo

Inspired by Girlfriend's Sleep Talk, Man Writes Rupi Kaur-like Poems That Are Going Viral on Twitter

A man was inspired by his girlfriend's gibberish sleep talk to pen poems in the style of Rupi Kaur | Image credit: Twitter

When Harry Mitchell from the United Kingdom noticed that his girlfriend talks in her sleep, he decided to note them down.

A Twitter user has converted seemingly gibberish sleep talk of his girlfriend into poems and the thread is all love. When Harry Mitchell from the United Kingdom noticed that his lover talks in her sleep, he decided to note them down. Soon, however, he was inspired to carve out short poems from them, in a fashion that Indian-born Canadian poet Rupi Kaur does.

The Twitter thread with all the poems that come along with sketches has won over the internet with several people sharing their sleep talking shenanigans or turning weird dialogues into poems. The thread posted on December 19 has been liked by over 8,83,000 Twitter users till now.

Following the style of Rupi Kaur, Harry’s work has a poem called Piracy Anxiety that reads: “the ship is breaking. It’s filling with water. I scoop.” another one titled, Socialist Dreams with Karl MArx’s face on it reads: “How many millions… are in a billion? - a hundred? - “a thousand” wow that is too many”.

The caption to the thread read: “My girlfriend talks in her sleep. I have noted them down for weeks, and turned her dreams into Rupi Kaur poems”.

Check out the tweet here:

He later posted the link to the tweet that originally inspired him to make the poems. A fellow Twitterati had shared some Rupi Kaur-isque poems that were made by their housemate from words that they would say while playing GTA. shared in September earlier this year, the tweet has over 211,000 likes and more than 46,000 retweets.

As Harry’s wholesome thread started to go viral, many asked if he had taken his girlfriend’s permission before revealing her sleep talk out to the world. Harry replied to the tweet saying that he had.

Also, he did not stop there as Harry had promised to bring out a part 2 of the poems if his tweet managed to garner 100k retweets.

His next series of poems had Mid-sleep Crisis, Ahoy ya koi, and Incredibles 2 as the titles. The post naturally led Twitterati to rejoice in some meme-making. One user took one of the poems to recreate the famous cat meme.

Another user shared some of the most memorable sleep talks that she had heard from her husband.

One user shared how she creates "storyboards using the most unattractive photos" that she has of her husband to immortalize his sleep talks.

Here are some other reactions:

Rupi Kaur is the autrhor of books like 'Milk and Honey' and 'Home Body'. Though highly popular, critics have usually been in two-minds about the actual merit of her poems.


