Inspired by Linkin Park's Music, Russian Artist Makes Stunning Portraits Using Only Nails and Threads

A brilliant thread artist from Russia’s Tula, 27-year-old Konstantin Hlanta has made portraits of several celebrities, using just nails and threads of different colours.

The young artist posted his creations on Instagram. From memorable actor Heath Ledger’s character Joker to singer-songwriter Adele, Konstantin has made many portraits.

Some of the strikingly beautiful portraits are of singer Avril Lavigne, Adele, Heath Ledger and former vocalist of Linkin Park Chester Bennington.

When the artist posted Chester’s portrait on August 10 this year, he shared his own story, telling how his parents’ house got burned down in April 2017 and it was a difficult time for his family. He then says that in May 2017, the Linkin Park song One More Light was released.

The string artist also shared that he acquired the skill in 2018, after a friend told him about this.

Konstantin even posted a short video, sharing his process of making the unique and marvellous artwork of Avril.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Konstantin said that he creates the portraits by making a sketch of the person on the cardboard. Once the sketch is done, he attaches nails to the cardboard, creating an outline.

However, before starting the thread work, he removes the sketch.

The report says that Konstantin first started making pencil drawings in 2008 after watching the video of Linkin Park’s super hit Numb where he saw a woman making a drawing.

Konstantin said, “The death of Chester Bennington triggered me to find another way to share my feelings. Drawing was not enough.”

On Instagram, the thread artist has about 3,700 followers and he keeps sharing his new portraits with art enthusiasts there.

He seems to be a huge fan of Linkin Park and their influence certainly shows in his work. His latest post is of a one thread portrait that he made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s debut album Hybrid Theory.