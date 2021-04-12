Inspired by PM Modi's Journey, Muzaffarnagar's 'Chaiwali' Contests UP Panchayat Polls

Meenakshi, 35, is a candidate for the village head’s post in the Panchayat elections in Muzaffarnagar. A graduate from the Meerut University, her husband, Gyan Singh, is a local labourer. Meenakshi is preparing to contest from her village, Chorawala, which is a reserved SC seat with around 7,000 voters. She has been selling tea since the past three years to make ends meet, after she was provided a tea stall under the National Rural Livelihood Mission scheme.

“I have been inspired by the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If he can become a Prime minister after selling tea, why can’t I — a ‘chaiwali’- become a village head?" she asks. Contesting as an independent candidate, she says that she does not enjoy the support of any political party but has full support from the people in the village.

According to her husband, Gyan Singh, “In 2015, villagers elected my wife as a Gram Panchayat member. Now, villagers told my wife that if Modi ji, who used to sell tea, can become a Prime Minister, then she can at least contest for the village head’s post." Meenakshi, who is a mother of three, is confident of her victory and promises to bring development to her village.

