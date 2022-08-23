'Inspiring': Food Delivery Agent Carries His Kids to Work, Zomato Steps in to Help

The Internet is a place filled with heartfelt stories, and one such tale has now grabbed all the eyeballs. A video of a delivery agent working for Zomato is doing rounds on the internet and we are sure it will melt your hearts. In the clip, the delivery partner can be seen carrying a toddler strapped to him as he heads out to deliver food to the customer’s residence. The now-viral video was captured by food blogger Saurabh Panjwani, who asked the delivery agent about his work. The man said that he carries his little girl and also brings his son during working hours. Sharing the video online, the blogger wrote in the caption, “I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything.”

As soon as the video went viral, the online food delivery application- Zomato got in touch with the blogger Panjwani and asked for the contact details of the agent in order to help him with childcare benefits. “Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner,” Zomato commented on the post.

The social media users rushed to the comment section and praised the woman. One of the users penned, “Hardworking life So Sad I’m very Emotional,” another one wrote, “May Allah bless you with rezki abundance brother. Take care n stay safe, especially your kids. Respect you brother for working hard for your family.” A third one commented, “Hat’s off to you.” Another one chimed in, “Never Disrespect a person who delivers food at your door, always ask them for some water and food ,they are facing real struggles.” Over 1 million people have viewed the video and reacted to the post. Many netizens have also praised Zomato for taking steps toward helping the delivery agent.

What are your thoughts about the viral video?

