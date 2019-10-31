Take the pledge to vote

Inspiring Story of Indian Idol 11 Contestant from Bathinda Leaves Anand Mahindra in Tears

Anand Mahindra challenged Twitter to remain dry-eyed after watching the contestant's story which was shared on Twitter by Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
The singing reality show Indian Idol 11 is making news for its contestants, all of whom have an inspirational story to tell. Recently, story of a contestant from Bathinda in Punjab touched the heart of the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon showered praises for the contestant Sunny who earns his living by polishing shoes.

Anand Mahindra posted a clip of Sunny who gave the audition during the ongoing season 11 of Indian Idol. The business tycoon was touched by the heart wrenching story of Sunny who did not attain any formal training in music. Sunny's mother sells balloon to keep the family running after his father passed away.

Through his Twitter post, Anand Mahindra told people that they will also be left teary-eyed after watching the full clip. He further said that television and social media have done a "great service" by "discovering talent in the humblest locations".

Anand Mahindra’s tweet reads: "Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on YouTube and I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV and social media have done us a great service: discovering talent in the humblest locations."

The contestant sang Afreen Afreen, one of the popular songs by legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The singing reality show - Indian Idol season 11 - is being judged by singer-music director Vishal Dadlani, composer Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar.

The judges heard Sunny with rapt attention and seemed impressed by his singing prowess.

Vishal Dadlani noticed the tweet posted by Anand Mahindra on Sunny and thanked the business tycoon. The singer-music director also invited Anand Mahindra to visit the set of Indian Idol 11 and interact with the aspiring singers.

Here is how other people reacted to Anand Mahindra's Tweet:

