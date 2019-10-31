Inspiring Story of Indian Idol 11 Contestant from Bathinda Leaves Anand Mahindra in Tears

The singing reality show Indian Idol 11 is making news for its contestants, all of whom have an inspirational story to tell. Recently, story of a contestant from Bathinda in Punjab touched the heart of the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon showered praises for the contestant Sunny who earns his living by polishing shoes.

Anand Mahindra posted a clip of Sunny who gave the audition during the ongoing season 11 of Indian Idol. The business tycoon was touched by the heart wrenching story of Sunny who did not attain any formal training in music. Sunny's mother sells balloon to keep the family running after his father passed away.

Through his Twitter post, Anand Mahindra told people that they will also be left teary-eyed after watching the full clip. He further said that television and social media have done a "great service" by "discovering talent in the humblest locations".

Anand Mahindra’s tweet reads: "Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on YouTube and I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV and social media have done us a great service: discovering talent in the humblest locations."

The contestant sang Afreen Afreen, one of the popular songs by legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who Rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on YouTube & I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV & social media have done us a great service: Discovering talent in the humblest locations pic.twitter.com/dbf7SFmWAj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2019

The singing reality show - Indian Idol season 11 - is being judged by singer-music director Vishal Dadlani, composer Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar.

The judges heard Sunny with rapt attention and seemed impressed by his singing prowess.

Vishal Dadlani noticed the tweet posted by Anand Mahindra on Sunny and thanked the business tycoon. The singer-music director also invited Anand Mahindra to visit the set of Indian Idol 11 and interact with the aspiring singers.

So glad you noticed Sunny, @anandmahindra Sir. Do watch the upcoming episodes. All our singers on #IndianIdol11 have the potential to inspire kids in every corner and every economic level in India.We'd be honoured if you visit our set & chat with the kids, whenever you like! https://t.co/yTviD8gImg — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 27, 2019

Here is how other people reacted to Anand Mahindra's Tweet:

Very true Sir. Hats off to this kid and his talent. @iAmNehaKakkar is at her best for ever and she paid Rs. 1 lakh to this kid for his mother. — CA Akshaya Tripathy (ଅକ୍ଷୟ)🇮🇳 (@amagantulasi) October 27, 2019

Amazing. May A million lights fill his life. Thank you for sharing this. — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) October 27, 2019

Very motivating video sir.. and the background music by @RaviBasrur in kgf fits so well for that guy's story.. all the best to him.. nothing can beat mother's love in this world . 🙂🙂 — Dr.Vikram 😎 (@Vikramyaragatti) October 27, 2019

After I heard Nusrat Fateh Ali khan in Itc Maurya long back, I again hear glimpse of his voice.Thankyou. — Dharamvir S. 🇮🇳 (@DharamvirSD) October 27, 2019

Yes sir..I had watched this and he was brilliant.. considering his humble background and lack of training I can only say that gems abound in this country and such platforms are a blessing for them. God gifted is the only adjective I would use. And yes tears streamed down . — CA Bharathy Easwar (@Bse02189763) October 27, 2019

Very true. Can't hold my tears... What a great hidden talent indeed! — Satchit (@Satchit6) October 27, 2019

Sir this boy has magical voice... — BigPanddaa ⓥ 🐼 (@BigPanddaa) October 27, 2019

What a wonderful voice and perfect swaram 👏 — Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) October 27, 2019

Completely agree. One can’t help to keep one’s eyes dry after listening to such amazing talent. — Manpreet Randhawa (@randy2274) October 28, 2019

Too good. Hard work, dedication and perseverance pays.... — Nalini Raman (@nalini_raman) October 27, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.