Insta-celeb Dog Tucker Suits up for Photoshoot with Brother, Fans are Calling it 'Men in Bork'

Tucker, the celebrity dog, along with his brother Gator is winning the internet with his latest appearance on Instagram. This time, the duo turned into “men in bork” donning special suits and goggles. Their poignant posture could put to shame some of the best in the business, like Kevin from Tucker’s brotherhood pointed out, saying, “Will smith has been real quiet since this was posted.”

“Here come the men in bork,” read the caption. Since being posted, the clip has garnered more than a million times and been liked by over 200 thousand users.

Tucker Budzyn, who has more than 2.8 million followers, is receiving a lot of praise and hilarious comments on the post, with some calling them the “most handsome brothers ever”. The golden retriever responded back to a few comments from his fans.

“I would love to hire you for my security system. It’s 200 treats an hour,” wrote a user. “Sure! See you on Monday then,” replied Tucker.

Tucker asked his fans if they could tell him from his brother. It was too easy a question for his fans who recognised him from his long, dense, fluffy hair, especially around the chest. Of course, he was the one on the right.

The video is receiving a lot of love on Instagram. One user commented, “Yeah they're a secret organisation that works in punishing owners that don't give treats like chicken to their dogs.”

“Omg this is the cutest freaking thing I can’t even handle it!” wrote another. “Man! That takes talent to have 2 of them stay that still! Awesome! The men in Bork!” observed a third user.

“Aww Tucker you're the best. I work at an Animal Hospital here in NJ and we had an 8 week old Golden Retriever come in named Tucker. When I asked how they came up with the name the little girl said I named him after Tucker Budzyn from Facebook,” narrated a person.

Tucker, based out of Michigan, USA, remains quite active on social media and keeps the fans updated about his latest tales.