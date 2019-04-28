This Instagram Account Shares Touching Photos Of Indians and Pakistanis Living Together In The Gulf

For years now, South Asians have been moving to the Gulf in search of better opportunities. And yes, that includes both Pakistanis and Indians. In a foreign land, where discrimination is the last thing on people's minds, Indians and Pakistanis live in harmony upholding the spirit of brotherhood.But that's not really the point of this Instagram account. The account is owned by a woman named Ayesha, an Arabic translator and writer, who hails from India but has been brought up in the UK. Several of her relatives have been residing in the Gulf, and that is what instigated her to start the page in the first place.The profile consists of pictures of various South Asians who have been living in the Gulf, and focuses mostly on their memories and their experiences there.Take for instance, this photo:"There is almost no interview, whether on television or in newspaper articles or even in books documenting that era, that does not mention one of the most important and long-standing business offices in Bombay - that of Hussain bin ‘Isa and his brothers."These old pictures are bound to make anyone nostalgic:In a way, this account provides a platform for people living in the Gulf to express their stories; stories, which may have been lost in the folds of time.