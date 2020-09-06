Instagram Animator Films Himself Sitting Inside His Eye. Here's How He Did it

Animators can create astonishing things by combining their creative ideas with video editing tools. Some mind-blowing animations have been produced previously but the latest in the list of animations is a little creepy for some people.

Kevin Parry, who describes himself as a ‘stop-motion animator’ and ‘video wizard’, has produced an animation where he can be seen sitting in his own eyeball.

The video starts with Parry standing with a magnifying glass in his hand. As he magnifies his eyeball, one can see someone spreading his arms and lifting the head to reveal the face. The man sitting in the eyeball is Parry’s mini version.

The caption of Parry’s video says, “I don’t know what this is or why I made it.” The caption also had emojis of magnifying glass and eye.

Instagram users were fascinated after watching the video. Commenting on the post, one user said, “This is the best thing you’ve ever done.”

Many users found the animation funny while several others said that it was creepy or scary. The video that was posted on Instagram on August 22 has garnered more than 2.75 lakh views as of Saturday.

Keeping in mind the popularity of this video, Parry posted another video on September 1 where he explained the steps involved in the making of eyeball animation. The video already has over 1.62 lakh views on Instagram.

Parry captioned this video as “How I made this weird eyeball trick.”

Appreciating Parry, another visual designer Kyle Huber commented, “Your brain is on the next level!”

Reacting to the detailed explanatory video, one Instagram user wrote, “Love this explanation!! I’ve always wondered how you worked your magic.”

Another user called him “creative king” while one person said, “This is freaking genius.”

Kevin Parry has over 9 lakh followers on Instagram. He often shares animations made by him and sometimes, posts videos explaining how he made certain animations.