Instagram Apologizes After Removing Photograph of a Gay Couple Kissing

Instagram recently apologized for removing a photo of two men kissing from the social media platform for “violating community guidelines.”Stella Asia Consonni, a photographer based in London, posted the photo of couple Jordan Bowen and Luca Lucifer to her Instagram story on Saturday. The photo is part of a photo exhibit called 'Love Me', that showcases modern love through portraits and were published in i-D Magazine.Celebrities including Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall called out Instagram for removing the photo.“This post was removed in error and we are sorry. It has since been reinstated,” a spokesperson for Instagram said in a statement.In addition to removing her picture, Instagram also warned Consonni: “If you violate our guidelines again, your account may be restricted or disabled… We want to keep Instagram a safe place for everyone.”Much confused over which guidelines she may have violated, Consonni read every single one the social media platform has listed - and concluded that her picture abided by the no nudity, spam, illegal activity, and violence guidelines.“There was no unblurred nipples, no sex, no ‘close-ups of fully-nude buttocks,’” she told Vice.Bowen responded to the photo’s removal on Instagram writing, “My relationship of seven years with @iamlucalucifer reduced to a Community Guideline. Earlier this was removed from @stellaasiaconsonni and flagged as inappropriate. @instagram spoon feeds us with rainbows and hashtags to appear in solidarity but it seems real people in love have no place here. this is discriminatory and archaic and violates our right as a couple. Please help us share and put this right. Oh and #happypride everyone.”However, Instagram soon apologized for removing the post, and said, “This post was removed in error and we are sorry. It has since been reinstated.”