Instagram Bloggers Are Recycling Their Christmas Trees Into Valentine's Day Versions
Instagrammers have posted pictures of their Valentine Tree developments as they decorate their conifers with all the romantic baubles they can get their hands on for the season of love.
Image credits: Instagram.
There are certain Valentine’s Day fans who have found an innovative way of reusing their Christmas trees for the festival dedicated to love. They are transforming their Christmas trees by adorning them with various blush-hued and rosy embellishments for February 14.
According to a report in The Daily Mail, this new trend is currently trending on social media, with the hashtag #ValentinesTree having reaped more than two thousand posts on Instagram.
Some of the predominant photos under the #ValentinesTree were fashioned by an Insta user, Jennifer Houghton.
Jennifer has inspired fans by posting pictures of her decked up Valentine Tree with peach blooms, cushioned hearts, pastel, and pink trimmings.
If the thought of taking down your Christmas tree is daunting....... DON’T take it down!! Simply turn it into a VALENTINES TREE!! ❤️❤️Here are some fun ways I’ve transitioned my trees from Christmas to Valentines! And notice even the Grinch tree has hearts that grew three sizes....... no way! What is your favorite? 1, 2, 3, or 4?
Following this, she posted a time-lapse video showing how she transitioned her entire home’s Christmas décor into Valentine’s.
Transitioning our Christmas Tree to a Valentine’s Tree is a tradition we began in our home 3 years ago! Our Christmas Trees bring so much life and joy into our home, why take them down after they’ve been up for only a few weeks?!? Be sure to watch my stories this week, as we’re in the middle of transitioning the entire home’s Christmas decor into Valentine’s!! . . . P.S the @kellyclarksonshow reached out about potentially having me on the show! Tag them in the comments below if you’d like to see that happen!!! ❤️ . . . . #valentines_day #valentinestree #valentinetree #lovetree #valentinesdecor #valentinesday2020 #valentinesurprise
Another user with the handle @aakaybee used teddy bears, candy feathers, pink and red hearts of all sizes.
AJ protested both times I’ve attempted to take the Christmas tree down. Come through Dollar Tree! Most of the decorations are from DT. The feather boas are from my craft room. It’s a little “cheapy” looking, but it made my babies happy and makes me smile a little, too. AND this baby isn’t coming down until the END of February. . . . #valentinetree #valentinestree #valentinesdecor #dollartreecrafts #dollarstoredecor #treetransformation #dollartree #bemyvalentine #valentinesday #love #hearts #lovedecor
Similarly, @shabbynvintagenchic also joined the rage by revamping her Christmas tree with love messages and rose petal pink florals.
Soo...I did this thing... We’re exactly 1 month away from Valentine’s Day so I can share right? I might love my Christmas tree so much that I kept it up and turned it into a Valentine’s tree. #valentinestree #valentines #vintagevalentines #vintagevalentinesdaydecor #valentinesdecor #valentinesdecorations #vintagevalentinecards #vintagevalentinescards #vintagevalentinesday #valentinesday #valentinesdaycards #valentinesdayideas #pinklover #pinkdecor #pinkvalentine #fundecor #happydecor #happyhome #cheerfuldecor #shabbychicvalentines #shabbychicvalentinesdecor #romanticvalentinesdecor
Insta user @mrs.osterglam engaged her followers with her tree makeover which had red ribbons, heart wreaths, and decorative lights.
