Instagram Couple Gets a Thumbs Down For 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo

Yet another day and yet another Instagramming couple's "daring" photoshoot has come under flak for being irresponsible and dangerous.Kelly Castille and Kody Workman, a couple of travel Instagrammers who run the page called "Positravelty", recently put up a photo of themselves in an infinity pool in Bali, Indonesia.The picture is quite perfect, with tranquil blue of the artificial lagoon reflecting the teal of the sky and the lush green of the pristine surroundings.Just one thing is off key. The girl in it, Kelly Castille, was not really inside the pool but rather hanging outside the edge of the infinity pool, held on tightly by her partner, Kody. The couple looks lovingly on at each other, even as Kelly hung dangerously from the side of the pool.The image was accompanied by a post that was meant to be profound."Our greatest strength in life, our most important principle, is discernment. Only you can know your body, feel the space around you and understand your capabilities. We would all do well to remember this, knowing that not every action, style or path we witness through others is or should be, replicated. At the end of the day we are to hold ourselves accountable for the decisions that we make,". the post read.However, the photo has drawn flak from the couple's followers on Instagram, many of whom called the duo foolish to try such stunts in the name of travel photography and romance."Vanity and narcissism appears to be your greatest principle. You have done admirably upholding that principle," an Instagram user wrote to the couple. Another wrote, "Your "greatest sense of life" is obviously not common sense".Yet another user wondered if there was a second smaller pool below to protect the woman if she fell. "If there’s a pool below that you cut out, then the pic is twice as pointless. It’s dangerous, oh wait it’s not dangerous, oh wait... pointless".This is not the first travel-Instagramming couple who have come under fire for "dangerous" photoshoots.Just in March this year, Raquel and Miguel who run the Insta page 'explorerssaurus_' cause controversy after uploading a photo of themselves with the girl dangling from the door of a train as it crosses a chasm in Sri Lanka.