Instagram Deletes Account of Woman Who Sold Nudes to Raise a 5 Crore Sum for Australian Bushfires

But such a way of raising fund wasn't well received by Instagram's guidelines, as her account was taken down today.

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Instagram Deletes Account of Woman Who Sold Nudes to Raise a 5 Crore Sum for Australian Bushfires
At a time when a major part of Australia is burning with the ravaging bushfires, a US-based model had managed to raise a sum of $700k (nearly 5 crore INR) in a period of two days through sending nudes.

But such a way of raising the fund wasn't well received by Instagram's community guidelines, as her account was taken down today.

20-year-old Kaylen Wayne took to Twitter on January 4 to announce that she will send one nude picture of her to per person, who atleast donates 10$ for the Australian bushfire rescue operations.

yhjyu

Following this her account was bombarded with text messages and the 20-year old was successful in raising a huge sum for the stipulated cause.

Meanwhile, Kaylen took to Twitter on January 6 expressing displeasure over how her massive fund drive was obstructed after Instagram took down her account. She also added how she has been disowned by her family and isolated by the man she liked over her tweet. But she cares little, as the cause she is fighting for is bigger than anyone.

Kaylene also verified the identities of people who were to receive her pictures, in a bid to make sure of authentic donations.

According to AFP, massive bushfires have flared up in the country's southeast in a months-long crisis, killing nearly half a billion native animals in New South Wales state alone, as estimated by scientists. Thousands of citizens have been evacuated from their lands by the rampaging fire as they have taken shelter in relief camps.

According to AFP, massive bushfires have flared up in the country's southeast in a months-long crisis, killing nearly half a billion native animals in New South Wales state alone, as estimated by scientists. Thousands of citizens have been evacuated from their lands by the rampaging fire as they have taken shelter in relief camps.
