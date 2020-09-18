Instagram, Facebook Down For Hours But People Waited With Memes on Twitter

Late on Thursday, social networking platforms Instagram and Facebook experienced a temporary outage with users across the world reporting issues they couldn't log in and news feeds failing to load.

The outage was recorded both on Android and iOS, with users from both India and otherwise not being able to access the app. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, found that the technical glitch took place after 11 PM IST.

While people waited for the platforms to come back up, they temporarily made memes on Twitter.

When Instagram is down and you check twitter for confirmation #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/nwYPuSHZ9A — Patty K (@pattyk_xo) September 17, 2020

Me trying to refresh my feed on Instagram rn #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/BwR63ZKsb0 — ℍ ℂ (@ChammoutHassan) September 17, 2020

Everybody running to twitter to see if Instagram is really down or the wi-fi is not working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FkexafhQ8z — Dulce Mayaute (@DulceMayaute) September 17, 2020

Me running to twitter to see whether #instagramdown or not ? pic.twitter.com/2VTo59gedX — Abhirupa (@Abhirupa11) September 17, 2020

everyone when they see instagram is down again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/5Z4DnTK1nX — rip chadwick (@litgarlicdad) September 17, 2020

Me checking Twitter if Instagram down instead of doing my work #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/BclfL98k17 — Angel (@angelxughhh) September 17, 2020

We all here for the same reason huh ‍♀️ #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/prp7aEvgan — keepingupwithus (@LeahslitQoutes) September 17, 2020

IG been tweaking ever since FB got ahold of it #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uG4Q8uJMiz — Trevo (@FuegoTrevo) September 17, 2020

everyone refreshing their ig page every 2 second#Instagramdownpic.twitter.com/kadIFqeG5u — ♡ (@vanillacherubs) September 17, 2020

Some also felt that this was a pattern, every time the other two websites were down, people usually rushed to Twitter to check if the sites were down worldwide, or just for them.

Twitter was invented to check if Instagram and Facebook are not working for other people! #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/f7bPMzfnS6 — Lady Sofia (@MissSofia__) September 17, 2020

At the time of writing this article, the apps be back up again.