1-MIN READ

Instagram, Facebook Down For Hours But People Waited With Memes on Twitter

Image credits: Twitter.

Buzz Staff

Late on Thursday, social networking platforms Instagram and Facebook experienced a temporary outage with users across the world reporting issues they couldn't log in and news feeds failing to load.

The outage was recorded both on Android and iOS, with users from both India and otherwise not being able to access the app. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, found that the technical glitch took place after 11 PM IST.

While people waited for the platforms to come back up, they temporarily made memes on Twitter.

Some also felt that this was a pattern, every time the other two websites were down, people usually rushed to Twitter to check if the sites were down worldwide, or just for them.

At the time of writing this article, the apps be back up again.

