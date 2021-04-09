Instagram, Facebook Went Down Again But Twitter Kept Scrolling Through Memes

It’s not just you - Instagam is down. If you are having slow-loading issues, and you’ve tried your checking your Internet connection, then the answer is yes – Instagram is probably down. The photo-sharing app which often displays ‘Something went wrong,’ or ‘We are working on it,’ has been crashing often in the recent past. In March, Facebook Inc-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage. Many users took to Twitter to complain about not being able to send or receive messages on Whatsapp, while many said they were unable to upload images and videos on Instagram. Some users even complained about having trouble using Facebook too. It is still not known what caused the outage. Many users across the world, including India, took to Twitter to report about the services being down. Just last week too, Instagram was down for several hours.

When Instagram is down and we actually have to go back to work. I- pic.twitter.com/7a6UENwOH8— E! News (@enews) April 8, 2021

All the Instagram users running to twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/362BKx8Yly— YJ (@RxformedYJ) April 8, 2021

We all know why Facebook and Instagram went down today… #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/2vOha8aCDF— GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@TOHO_GODZILLA) April 8, 2021

WHY TF INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK KEEPS GETTING DOWN EVERY 15 DAYS??? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PPaGgroBLQ— abhinav. (@abhipvtx) April 8, 2021

What my phone sees as I try to refresh instagram for the 100th time and it’s still not working. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/CuIEycmSoe— The Berner Bunch (@thebernerbunch) April 8, 2021

When you turn your WiFi on and off 5 times then restart your phone to realise that facebook, messenger and insta have all gone down #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ygJFvIHRDM— € (@mrarcx) April 8, 2021

In the early hours of Friday, the #InstagramDown crash saw a similar instance of events being repeated – just ten days after the last first outage. The outage appeared to start around 5:30PM ET, with several thousand people reporting outages on DownDetector. Nobody on Twitter was pleased.

Instagram (on Twitter) mentioned that services have been restored.

WhatsApp and Instagram had also suffered an outage in December.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” says Facebook in a statement shared with the media after the most recent outage. “Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back,” says WhatsApp in their tweet. “Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we’re back now. The issue’s been fixed and we’re sorry for the trouble,” says Instagram’s official Twitter account. There is no further explanation yet what the scale of the service unavailability was or what the causes were, but confirm that services remain accessible since.

