Instagram-famous Pet Cat Dies after Boy Trips on Its Leash in Brooklyn, Owner Shares Heartbreaking Tale

The Instagram famous cat named Ponzu, who had amassed more than 33,000 fans online, has recently died when a boy accidentally tripped on its leash. The incident ensued argument between the pet owner and the boy’s family at Brooklyn’s McCarren Park on April 4.

The 3-year-old Ponzu became the Internet star after the videos featuring its unlikely friendship with parrot and dog became viral. As per a report in Greenpointers , the cat’s owner Chanan Aksornnan, 34, was walking Ponzu along with her other pets – a dog, a bird, and another furball in the park when a boy allegedly tripped on Ponzu’s leash and injured him.

The owner of the feline said that the boy was with the family which began arguing instead of offering an apology or being remorseful.

“The argument escalated into a physical assault. I got punched and kicked by three women,” said Aksornnan. The police officials confirmed the pet owner was allegedly kicked and punched by Evelyn Serrano, 42, resulting in cuts and bruises. Serrano was later arrested after she fled the scene.

Arksornnan’s boyfriend who was accompanying her in the park was also severely injured during the brawl.

Later, through a post on social media, Arksornnan revealed that her cat Ponzu died on the spot after suffering from a heart condition and injuries, while her three surviving pets suffered from trauma.

She shared the news on social media that the cat died on Easter Sunday after suffering shock and injuries from an incident in our park. She further wrote feeling traumatized after the incident. She has no words to describe how important her pet was. The incident has left her heartbroken. “We lost our beloved boy…he brought joy and smile to millions across the globe,” she wrote talking about Ponzu.

Later, she thanked people for their support in the cause of ensuring justice to the little cat.

Keywords: cat, parrot, Ponzu, Instagram famous cat dies, Brooklyn,

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here