Instagram Goes Dark after Celebrities, Influencers Post Black Squares in Solidarity of Black Lives Matter

As the Black Lives Matter protests continue to rock America after the on-film killing of an unarmed black man, George Flyod, it has led to an outpouring of support from all over the world.

Celebrities, musicians, activists, politicians and even brands across the world are speaking up, in an collective acknowledgement of the injustice of police brutality.

While police brutality isn't new in America, and between the period of 2013-2019, 99% officers who committed a crime (even accounting murder) have not been charged with a felony, the coming together of people as a collective is - brands and celebrities often choose to be silent and not as vocal about issues thinking about the backlash.

In a show of solidarity, several celebrities and Instagram brands posted a black square as part of #BlackOutTuesday, to highlight the important of Black Lives Matter.









While the social media movement is amplifying and giving black voices space, real protests are also continuing on the street, as almost all states in America have witnessed a coming together of people to protest police brutality.