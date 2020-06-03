BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Instagram Goes Dark after Celebrities, Influencers Post Black Squares in Solidarity of Black Lives Matter

Image credits: Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram.

In a show of solidarity, several celebrities and Instagram brands posted a black square as part of #BlackOutTuesday, to highlight the important of Black Lives Matter.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
Share this:

As the Black Lives Matter protests continue to rock America after the on-film killing of an unarmed black man, George Flyod, it has led to an outpouring of support from all over the world.

Celebrities, musicians, activists, politicians and even brands across the world are speaking up, in an collective acknowledgement of the injustice of police brutality.

While police brutality isn't new in America, and between the period of 2013-2019, 99% officers who committed a crime (even accounting murder) have not been charged with a felony, the coming together of people as a collective is - brands and celebrities often choose to be silent and not as vocal about issues thinking about the backlash.

In a show of solidarity, several celebrities and Instagram brands posted a black square as part of #BlackOutTuesday, to highlight the important of Black Lives Matter.

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday 🖤

A post shared by Vina Calmon (@vinacalmon) on

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Dalvin Tomlinson (@dalvin_tomlinson) on



While the social media movement is amplifying and giving black voices space, real protests are also continuing on the street, as almost all states in America have witnessed a coming together of people to protest police brutality.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading