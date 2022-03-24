Instagram Had the Sickest Burn for Twitter Trying to Troll its Chronology Feature

Instagram has rolled out an update whereby you can now view your feed chronologically. This system used to be in place earlier but was gradually replaced by a feed sorted by relevance based on AI and the Instagram algorithm. Now, you can choose between Favourites and Following apart from the regular Home view. Instagram was already testing this feature earlier, and the platform was also offering a Home option for regular feed-views powered by AI. The feature was being tested with mainly iOS users in select regions. The new update is now available to all users with a minor difference. Taking to Twitter to share the update, Instagram’s official handle wrote: “We heard you loud and clear — chrono is back! Two new chronological views have been added to your Feed. Tap “Instagram" on the top left of your app to switch between Favorites and Following."

Twitter had a sassy comment to make by way of a Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada gif sarcastically going “Groundbreaking." Instagram got back with the sickest burn that could be delivered in this scenario: a screenshot of the photo-sharing app’s “Edit" option. Twitter users have long had a gripe against the microblogging platform over the Edit button’s non-existence.

We heard you loud and clear — chrono is back! 🚨Two new chronological views have been added to your Feed. Tap “Instagram” on the top left of your app to switch between Favorites and Following. pic.twitter.com/737vVmo9aV — Instagram (@instagram) March 23, 2022

You’ve got to give it to Instagram: they won this one.

Destroyed in seconds 😂😂😂😂Shots fired on twitter https://t.co/w1qzFArdyb— RAVI TΞJA (@rvteja50) March 24, 2022

Hate Zuck but this wins https://t.co/kLbM6rugvj— H @ $ 3 3 ẞ ∆ $ L Â M 🇵🇸 🇵🇰 (@IamHaseebAslam) March 24, 2022

Y’all they dragged my girl Twitter 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/JSXe5J8WnT— Yandwah (@yandwah) March 24, 2022

However, one Twitter user had a more morose view but even they agreed that Insta won. “We still can’t edit comments on Instagram’s posts, therefore we still lose on both apps. Add thread, edit and sticker commenting on Instagram’s comments. But yeah, Insta 1, Tt 0."

We still can't edit comments on Instagram's posts, therefore we still lose on both apps. Add thread, edit and sticker commenting on Instagram's comments. But yeah, Insta 1, Tt 0.— Kaio Henrique (@Nhyphk) March 23, 2022

Instagram had previously explained why the platform introduced AI-driven feeds: “When we first launched in 2010, Instagram was a single stream of photos in chronological order. But as more people joined and more was shared, it became impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about. By 2016, people were missing 70 percent of all their posts in Feed, including almost half of posts from their close connections. So we developed and introduced a Feed that ranked posts based on what you care about most."

