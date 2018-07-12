GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Instagram Has a New Question Feature But the Internet Doesn't Want the Answer

Insta-gram, or Insta-answer-my-question, now?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2018, 6:31 PM IST
Those who have updated their Instagram app in the last 24 hours may have noticed a new feature - the option to allow other users to ask a question and get real time responses.

After apps like Formspring, Sarahaha and Askfm, Instagram decided to add the new feature where users could ask other users questions. But unlike its predecessors who kept the identity of the questioner anonymous, Instagram lets users see who has asked them the question.

However, users may not be too impressed with the latest roll-out.

Many took to Twitter to express how the ask-a-question feature is more of an infuriating impediment rather than a useful tool.

If juxtaposed with reality, some of them are really funny and even reflective. 





But most people were confused about the basic purpose of the feature itself. 











Controversy began when people started wondering if the feature in fact was anonymous or not. Turned out most people had assumed it was based on their experience on other apps and websites.  I wonder how many people thought these Instagram questions were anonymous and asked some reckless shit











But Instagrammers who haven't used the feature yet must surely be living under a rock if this confident Twitterati is to be believed.



