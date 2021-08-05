Instagram Influencer Faces Flak For Tying Girlfriend on Top of Car

Social media is a place where people do anything for two minutes of fame. The reason is that nowadays social media videos promise a great amount of earning if there are sufficient views on it. Following this trend, two such social media influencers from Russia posted a video of their new stunt on the internet.

Sergey Kosenko is one of the topmost social media influencers of Russia. He has millions of followers on all social networking websites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Trust Task is the most famous brand of content done by him. In such videos, he and his girlfriend are seen pulling off stunts where the duo “test” their love for each other. However, the latest video has attracted a great deal of controversy.

In the new video, Sergey is seen tying his girlfriend to the roof of his car with the help of a rope. After this, the car is seen running on the road at full speed. During this, the girl screamed in fear, but Sergey did not stop the car. He kept driving while holding his girlfriend’s hand the entire time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergey Kosenko (@sergey_kosenko)

The video has attracted backlash with people calling Sergey out for his stupidity. One of the comments on Kosenko’s Instagram read, “I don’t see what’s funny about it,” while another one said, “Kids might watch this video and it may end up differently."

A third user said, “To be honest, I’m not sure what’s so amusing about it, but everyone seems to enjoy it. Is this the example you set for your own children?”

After battling a barrage of criticism levelled towards him on social media, Sergey clarified that he had taken every precaution to avoid any possible accidents.

The coiuple’s follower count has decreased a lot, leading both Sergey and his girlfriend to apologise for their and poorly-thought-out stunt. He was fined 750 rubles (roughly Rs 760) by the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate, who said that they are looking into the act, Ladbible reported.

Sergey posted a picture of him watching a reporter discuss his antics, along with the caption, “I apologize. Ilona (girlfriend) also apologizes, It’s a shame to lose 750 rubles."

This is not the first time Sergey has got into trouble for his stunts. Earlier this year, he was deported from Indonesia for hosting a party that violated Covid-19 restrictions.

