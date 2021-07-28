Instagram Influencer From Mumbai Fakes Own Death, Lands In Jail

An Instagram influencer from Mumbai landed himself in trouble by faking his own death recently. Iffy Khan (Irfan Khan) who has more than 44,000 followers on the app, was arrested by police for promoting self-harm.

The influencer shot a video of himself where he was seen sitting on railway tracks in Mumbai after he was reportedly rejected by his lover. The video was edited to give an impression that he was hit by a train. The video was shared by social media users on Twitter and went viral. Eventually, it attracted the attention of Bandra police.

He was charged under Section 505(1) of the Indian Railways Act (publishing or distributing any statement with the intent to incite), as well as Sections 145 (nuisance) and 147 (trespass).

Irfan was also charged with violating the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (endangering the life of others and oneself) and 188 (disobeying an order).

In a conversation with VICE World News, he said: ““I made it for entertainment purposes. It was a mistake. People took it the wrong way and thought I was encouraging people to [die by] suicide if a girl rejects them. But actually, this was only part one of a video series I was making. In the second part, I would wake up from my dream and see my parents’ faces, and the message was meant to be motivational and tell people not to [die by] suicide.”

The 28-year-old apologised to his followers later on and deleted the video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here