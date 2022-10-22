CHANGE LANGUAGE
Instagram Influencer Gets Backlash For Darkening Skin, 'Pretending' to be Roadside Seller
2-MIN READ

Instagram Influencer Gets Backlash For Darkening Skin, 'Pretending' to be Roadside Seller

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 15:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The influencer is getting backlash for darkening her skin with makeup. (Credits: Instagram/@ansha_mohan; Binu Seens Photography)

The influencer is getting backlash for darkening her skin with makeup. (Credits: Instagram/@ansha_mohan; Binu Seens Photography)

An Instagram influencer is being slammed after she posted several videos where she significantly darkens her skin and seems to 'cosplay' as a roadside vendor.

An Instagram influencer is drawing flak for darkening her skin and acting as a roadside vendor in photos posted on her socials. The influencer, who has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram, posts Reels where she can be seen in makeup that significantly darkens her skin, wearing sarees and offering roses to people on the street. Many people commented under her videos, explaining how one’s class identity is not an aesthetic that someone else can put on.

Moreover, using the lives of economically exploited people to gain views on social media did not sit well with many. People who defended the move said that it was done to bring awareness around the injustices in society that people face due to colour of skin and financial background.

The videos were also criticised by Twitter users. One commenter defended it, saying, “My two cents: She’s saying “Dark is beautiful too”. Think of it as Insta Performance Art. More power to her for bringing attention to Indians obsession with fairer skin.” Others rebutted, citing other videos in poor taste. For instance, in one video the influencer, in character, eats in a manner that lends itself to offensive stereotypes about people belonging to the working class.

Many Indian films and shows have repeatedly contributed to the trope of “blackface” without hiring actual dark-skinned actors.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

October 22, 2022
last updated:October 22, 2022, 15:31 IST