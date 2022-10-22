Instagram Influencer Gets Backlash For Darkening Skin, 'Pretending' to be Roadside Seller

An Instagram influencer is drawing flak for darkening her skin and acting as a roadside vendor in photos posted on her socials. The influencer, who has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram, posts Reels where she can be seen in makeup that significantly darkens her skin, wearing sarees and offering roses to people on the street. Many people commented under her videos, explaining how one’s class identity is not an aesthetic that someone else can put on.

Moreover, using the lives of economically exploited people to gain views on social media did not sit well with many. People who defended the move said that it was done to bring awareness around the injustices in society that people face due to colour of skin and financial background.

The videos were also criticised by Twitter users. One commenter defended it, saying, “My two cents: She’s saying “Dark is beautiful too”. Think of it as Insta Performance Art. More power to her for bringing attention to Indians obsession with fairer skin.” Others rebutted, citing other videos in poor taste. For instance, in one video the influencer, in character, eats in a manner that lends itself to offensive stereotypes about people belonging to the working class.

So this person on Instagram darkens her colour and pretends to be poor.. for what?? This is insane?? pic.twitter.com/zGbZbr3Wqh — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) (@Havaldarshinde) October 20, 2022

then get an actual dark skinned person who sells flowers for a living to do the photo shoot and pay them a proper fee/royalties?! an affluent light skin person painting themselves darker to earn clout and money is not making the statement you think it is. — (@ospxEq) October 21, 2022

Yes. Even in this still photograph you can tell she's play acting from the way she holds herself, from the expression on her face. Stark demonstration of body language as a marker of poverty. This is almost certainly NOT what she intended to do but wow! What a powerful point. — Nandini (she) (@nandinis) October 21, 2022

Photography is an art form and is a powerful tool. Here, It’s grossly misused and way too insensitive. Where is art in this? — Christy (@cjnomad007) October 21, 2022

Many Indian films and shows have repeatedly contributed to the trope of “blackface” without hiring actual dark-skinned actors.

