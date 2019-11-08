Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Instagram Influencer Gives Restaurant 1-Star Rating For Not Giving Her Discount

Despite accepting the fact that the food was actually good, one unnamed Instagram influencer decided to leave a one-star rating citing "cheap management and customer service" as reasons.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Instagram Influencer Gives Restaurant 1-Star Rating For Not Giving Her Discount
Despite accepting the fact that the food was actually good, one unnamed Instagram influencer decided to leave a one-star rating citing "cheap management and customer service" as reasons.

With the advent of social media, it’s the age of social media influencers.

They “influence” the choices of their followers by posting their opinion about restaurants, food, clothes, and brands, to name some. For higher the number of followers, the influencers hold a stronger opinion.

Exposure is another term which often gets misused by these influencers. Under the garb of exposure to their ever growing followers, influencers often expect “freebies” and discounts for their purchase.

And God forbid, if any restaurant or outlet does not regard this Instagram popularity and denies from giving away free goodies or discounts, then there is a high chance that these influencers end up bashing them.

Such a case had gone viral on social media. Despite accepting the fact that the food was actually good, one unnamed Instagram influencer decided to leave a one-star rating citing "cheap management and customer service" as reasons.

A section of the review, which appeared on Reddit, reads, "I was actually so impressed that when the manager came to ask us how everything tasted I told her it was some of the best Italian food I’ve had and I told her I’m going to post about it on Instagram where I have over 11 thousand followers and a lot of them are in the area. She seemed very happy about it.”

"I was wrong. I thought that she would be greatful [sic] for the free advertising but when the cheque came there was literally no discount at all. I thought at least one of the entries would be taken off but they didn’t even take off the calamari or even the drinks!"

Read the full review below:

Maybe, the influencer expected a lot better with 11 thousand followers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram