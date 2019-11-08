Instagram Influencer Gives Restaurant 1-Star Rating For Not Giving Her Discount

With the advent of social media, it’s the age of social media influencers.

They “influence” the choices of their followers by posting their opinion about restaurants, food, clothes, and brands, to name some. For higher the number of followers, the influencers hold a stronger opinion.

Exposure is another term which often gets misused by these influencers. Under the garb of exposure to their ever growing followers, influencers often expect “freebies” and discounts for their purchase.

And God forbid, if any restaurant or outlet does not regard this Instagram popularity and denies from giving away free goodies or discounts, then there is a high chance that these influencers end up bashing them.

Such a case had gone viral on social media. Despite accepting the fact that the food was actually good, one unnamed Instagram influencer decided to leave a one-star rating citing "cheap management and customer service" as reasons.

A section of the review, which appeared on Reddit, reads, "I was actually so impressed that when the manager came to ask us how everything tasted I told her it was some of the best Italian food I’ve had and I told her I’m going to post about it on Instagram where I have over 11 thousand followers and a lot of them are in the area. She seemed very happy about it.”

"I was wrong. I thought that she would be greatful [sic] for the free advertising but when the cheque came there was literally no discount at all. I thought at least one of the entries would be taken off but they didn’t even take off the calamari or even the drinks!"

Read the full review below:

Peak 2019, in one restaurant review. pic.twitter.com/QaC1m4k8uF — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) October 27, 2019

Maybe, the influencer expected a lot better with 11 thousand followers.

