Instagram Influencer Takes a Dig at Firecracker Ban But There's a Hilarious Twist

Despite the ban imposed on bursting firecrackers in Delhi, people were spotted flouting the ban on Diwali night. The legal deterrent announced by Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai stated that bursting firecrackers in Delhi will attract jail time of six months and a fine of Rs. 200. Notably, high-intensity firecrackers were heard going off the ground and mid-air in many areas. Amidst this, RJ Abhinav took to social media to take a sly dig at the implementation of the firecrackers ban, highlighting no action was taken against those flouting the law in a hilarious reel video.

Dressed in a traditional kurta, the social media sensation held up the camera to record him as he shared warm greetings about the festival of lights. He said, “Happy Diwali to you all.” The RJ lauded the decision taken by authorities on banning firecrackers to discourage people from harming the air quality of the state. He added, “One proud decision that all authorities took this year was to ban firecrackers.” However, the surprise factor was that many crackers were heard going off loudly in the background of his latest clip. Highlighting the same, he sarcastically continued, “You can see the difference and it is clearly visible in the air that no one’s breaking the rule this year.”

Acting unbeknownst to the fact, he dismissed the evidence claiming, “The sound in the background comes from a renovation and construction site that is happening till late in the night.” He promised that the ban had been followed in his neighbourhood religiously, “In my area, there are surely none who are bursting firecrackers. It’s a massive difference and it’s good to see the law being implemented effectively.”

As soon as the word came out of his mouth a Diwali rocket was heard going off in the background. He joked, “I think someone’s cooking dal, and a cooker’s whistle just went off. I guess there’s going to be one more whistle.” He awkwardly bid goodbye to his followers asking that one of his neighbours needs to put off their gas. Watch the video here:

The clip that surfaced online on Tuesday has garnered over 1 million views on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of social media users responded to the Delhi-based RJ’s clip by flooding it with multiple laughing emoticons. A user commented, “Dal seeti was on point,” another added, “How maturely and sarcastically said.” According to a report by the Times of India, the air quality in Delhi turned ‘very poor’ due to the increased use of bursting firecrackers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here