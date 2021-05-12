Gaza Explosion Captured on Instagram Live Leaves Internet Shocked as Palestine, Israel Escalate Airstrikes

Palestinian militants launched dozens of rockets from Gaza while Israel unleashed new airstrikes against them early Tuesday in an escalation triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and clashes at an iconic mosque in the holy city.

Twenty-four people, including nine children, were killed in Gaza overnight, most of them in Israeli strikes. More than 700 Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem and across the West Bank in 24 hours, including nearly 500 who were treated at hospitals. The Israeli military said six Israeli civilians were hurt by rocket fire Tuesday morning.

This round of violence, like previous ones, was fueled by conflicting claims over Jerusalem, home to major holy sites of Islam, Judaism and Christianity. The rival national and religious narratives of Israelis and Palestinians are rooted in the city, making it the focal point of the protracted conflict.

As tensions between the two sides soared, a video capturing an explosion in Gaza live has gone viral on social media.

The clipping is a part of a live show that was being hosted by a comedian names Maya Hussein based out of London. The woman was hosting a live chat to discuss the situation of Gaza when the camera captured another explosion sending trembles around. The live streaming shows four users.

The explosion took place right beside the house of one of the participants of the live chat.

Sharing the video she said, “Wake up everyone! Explosions are happening in Gaza! Our people in Palestine are not safe! They are not sleeping! They need our help! Please share this with everyone! We need to stick together!"

Into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Gazans reported their homes shaking and the sky lighting up with Israeli attacks, outgoing rockets fired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and Israeli air defence missiles intercepting them.

Israelis ran for shelter or flattened themselves on pavements in communities more than 70 km (45 miles) up the coast amid sounds of explosions as interceptor missiles streaked into the sky. Israel said hundreds of rockets had been fired by Palestinian militant groups.

The violence followed weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound revered by Jews as Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

(with inputs from agencies)

