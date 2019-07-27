Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts

Earlier this week, Instagram expanded a test feature of letting users hide the like counts on their photos and videos to six more countries, including Australia.

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts
Instagram/@mikaelatesta
Loading...

An Australia-based Instagram model Mikaela Testa had a major meltdown after she realised that the Facebook-owned photo messaging app is not showing the like count on her posts anymore.

Confessing that Instagram is like a "mental problem", she posted a video on her "Scandalous x" account, crying incessantly while uttering that she is going to quit social media for a while.

Earlier this week, Instagram expanded a test feature of letting users hide the like counts on their photos and videos to six more countries, including Australia.

The test feature is intended to be helpful in removing the pressure among users who are concerned about the reach of their posts and impressions.

Testa runs two accounts on Instagram -- one by her own name that has almost 45,000 followers and another account called "Scandalous x" which has 13,000 followers.

She claims to earn $693 (Australian $1,000) for every 1,000 likes her posts collect, web portal Ladbible reported on Thursday.

Since Instagram changed its plans, the upset Instagram model cried about how her posts have suffered a massive drop off in engagement.

In a Facebook post, Testa wrote: "Regardless of what you may think, Instagram is a 'REAL' job and those in the industry have worked hard to get where they're at. I've put my blood, sweat and tears into this for it to be ripped away, it's not just me suffering too, it's every brand and business I know".

Social media influencing has become into a multi-billion dollar business, with brands gathering around influencers for paid promotions of their posts.

Earlier this week, another Instagram model broke up with her boyfriend after he insisted to be part of her Instagram posts.

She said user-engagements on single-girl posts are higher and she would not want to mess with the responses on her post.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram