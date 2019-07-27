Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts
Earlier this week, Instagram expanded a test feature of letting users hide the like counts on their photos and videos to six more countries, including Australia.
Instagram/@mikaelatesta
An Australia-based Instagram model Mikaela Testa had a major meltdown after she realised that the Facebook-owned photo messaging app is not showing the like count on her posts anymore.
Confessing that Instagram is like a "mental problem", she posted a video on her "Scandalous x" account, crying incessantly while uttering that she is going to quit social media for a while.
Earlier this week, Instagram expanded a test feature of letting users hide the like counts on their photos and videos to six more countries, including Australia.
The test feature is intended to be helpful in removing the pressure among users who are concerned about the reach of their posts and impressions.
View this post on Instagram
i have the ugliest crying face, say what you want this is raw content, that’s what this account is for, leaving social media for the first time ever. Not sure when i’ll be back but i’m mentally screwed, this is the real me & im fucking human. Words hurt, see you soon EDIT: since there are a few rude people misinterpreting this video, this has nothing to do with insta removing likes that is the dumbest thing i’ve heard, this has everything to do with the disgusting hurtful comments and messages i’ve received over the past week and i just need a break
Testa runs two accounts on Instagram -- one by her own name that has almost 45,000 followers and another account called "Scandalous x" which has 13,000 followers.
She claims to earn $693 (Australian $1,000) for every 1,000 likes her posts collect, web portal Ladbible reported on Thursday.
Since Instagram changed its plans, the upset Instagram model cried about how her posts have suffered a massive drop off in engagement.
In a Facebook post, Testa wrote: "Regardless of what you may think, Instagram is a 'REAL' job and those in the industry have worked hard to get where they're at. I've put my blood, sweat and tears into this for it to be ripped away, it's not just me suffering too, it's every brand and business I know".
Social media influencing has become into a multi-billion dollar business, with brands gathering around influencers for paid promotions of their posts.
Earlier this week, another Instagram model broke up with her boyfriend after he insisted to be part of her Instagram posts.
She said user-engagements on single-girl posts are higher and she would not want to mess with the responses on her post.
Also Watch
-
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear
- Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More