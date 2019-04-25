Instagram Model Pretends to Die at Tourist Spots Around the World. Here's Why
This Instagram model has been pretending to be dead at various tourist spots around the globe in order to emphasize how precious life really is.
Stephanie Leigh, a model on Instagram, has been pretending to be dead at various tourist spots around the globe in order to emphasize how precious life really is. Leigh has been doing this for eight years, and asserts that she has the bigger picture in mind.
View this post on Instagram
STEFDIES under the big cat in @rencontresarles #stefdies #stefdiesinfrance #no filter #streetphotography #photography #femalephotographer #performanceart #performanceartist #contemporaryart #contemporaryphotography #antiselfie #faceplant #leaveamark #femaleartist #travelphotography #artexhibition #celebratelife #humour #exhibitionist #photogallery #photoexhibition #coffeetablebook #rencontresarles #nuitdelannee #byopaper
Golden Gate Bridge. Buckingham Palace. Eiffel Tower. You name it, Leigh has "died" at all these places. She even posted a picture of herself lying in the middle of the road.
View this post on Instagram
STEFDIES after paragliding. #stefdies #stefdiesinlondon #paragliding #sussex #streetphotography #photography #femalephotographer #performanceart #performanceartist #contemporaryart #contemporaryphotography #antiselfie #faceplant #leaveamark #femaleartist #travelphotography #artexhibition #celebratelife #humour #photogallery #photoexhibition #coffeetablebook #rencontresarles
So, the idea is, you can drop dead anytime, and a doughnut shop would be the place to die?
View this post on Instagram
STEFDIES at Dum Dums Donutterie. @dumdumdoughnuts #stefdies #stefdiesinlondon #boxpark #shoreditch #donuts #mortality #femalephotographer #performanceart #performanceartist #femaleartist #faceplant #makeartnotwar #travelphotography #seetheworld #antiselfie #contortionist #londonartist #londonlife #londonart #exhibitionist #photogallery #photoexhibition #coffeetablebook #streetart #londondonuts
She "died" in front of the Eiffel Tower too!
View this post on Instagram
STEFIDES at La Tour Eiffel #stefdies #stegdiesinparis #lifeanddeath #galleryart #mortality #femalephotographer #performanceart #performanceartist #femaleartist #faceplant #makeartnotwar #travelphotography #seetheworld #artexhibition #antiselfie #corpsepose #victoriandeathphoto #contortionist #londonartist #londonlife #londonart #galleryart #exhibitionist #photogallery #photoexhibition #coffeetablebook #streetart #streetartist #parisart #paris #latoureiffel
In an interview to MailOnline, she had said that she wanted to do something different and "leave a mark." She also said that she wanted to highlight the impermanence of life, without sending out negative vibes. And clearly, her posts are working since her followers love it!
View this post on Instagram
#stefdies #stefdiesinfrance #streetphotography #photography #femalephotographer #performanceart #performanceartist #contemporaryart #contemporaryphotography #antiselfie #faceplant #leaveamark #femaleartist #travelphotography #artexhibition #celebratelife #humour #photogallery #photoexhibition #coffeetablebook #rencontresarles
You have to admit, these images are funny. So, would it be wrong to classify them as "dark humour"?
