Instagram Model Pretends to Die at Tourist Spots Around the World. Here's Why

This Instagram model has been pretending to be dead at various tourist spots around the globe in order to emphasize how precious life really is.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
The world of social media is a bizarre one, and everyday something happens which makes us want to throw our hands up in the air and simply disappear into a hole in the ground. Well turns out, this Instagram model is taking her role as a social media influencer a tad bit too seriously!

Stephanie Leigh, a model on Instagram, has been pretending to be dead at various tourist spots around the globe in order to emphasize how precious life really is. Leigh has been doing this for eight years, and asserts that she has the bigger picture in mind.



Golden Gate Bridge. Buckingham Palace. Eiffel Tower. You name it, Leigh has "died" at all these places. She even posted a picture of herself lying in the middle of the road.




So, the idea is, you can drop dead anytime, and a doughnut shop would be the place to die?



She "died" in front of the Eiffel Tower too!



In an interview to MailOnline, she had said that she wanted to do something different and "leave a mark." She also said that she wanted to highlight the impermanence of life, without sending out negative vibes. And clearly, her posts are working since her followers love it!



You have to admit, these images are funny. So, would it be wrong to classify them as "dark humour"?
