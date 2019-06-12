Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Instagram Models Flayed for ‘Insensitive’ Photos at Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Site

One woman posed half naked in a g-string, while another donned a hazmat suit and yet another with a helmet and white coat, leaving social media users fuming.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Deserted for years, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine is emerging as a global tourist destination due to the SKY UK/HBO miniseries Chernobyl. That includes “Instagram influencers” who are heading to the site of world’s worst nuclear disaster for racy selfies and photos, much to the dismay of social media users.

One woman posed half naked in a g-string, while another donned a hazmat suit and yet another with a helmet and white coat, leaving social media users fuming.

Many have described the photos as "stupid", “insensitive” and "disrespectful in the extreme".

"People died there in a very horrific way - have some respect," one person wrote.

Another slammed the photo of Instagram user nz.nik posing with her bra and underwear, saying: "This photo is disrespectful to the people who lost their lives. How insensitive can you be?"
Several others said the photos were "opportunistic" and "dumb".

A catastrophic explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant’s No.4 reactor on 26 April 1986 caused the worst ever nuclear disaster.

Estimates of deaths as a result of radiation vary from 4,000, according to a United Nations study, and up to 200,000 as reported by a Greenpeace study.

All that remains since the 1986 catastrophic accident - which saw plumes of radioactive material decimate towns is a haunting ghost town, according to a The Sun report.

The recent Chernobyl series produced by HBO in association with Sky UK tells the true story of the disaster’s fallout and has led to a tourist boom to the site.

Bookings in the area are said to be up 40 per cent, according to local travel agencies.

Yuriy Morozov, 42, a tour guide in the area, said that more visitors than ever are flocking to the disaster zone.

These are some of the pictures:

チェルノブイリ原子力発電所 個人ではいけないので、ツアーに参加 10人のツアー 日本人はいなかったけど、シンガポール、ドイツ、トルコ、中国などなどの方 40度前後の気温で、長袖長ズボンで完全防備 なぜなら蚊だらけ 直射日光も照りつける 多分放射能測定するのを首から下げた 遊園地跡 バスケットコート、スタジアム、団地 かなり恵まれた環境だったみたい 遊園地は住民の子どもはタダだったらしい でも誰もいなくて、朽ち果ててた 謎のピカチュウいた #ukraine #ウクライナ #ウクライナ旅行 #kiev #キエフ #Chernobyl #チェルノブイリ

A post shared by まゆ (@mayuyudayo) on



A haunted final day of LFWM

A post shared by Michael Ward (@aboutmichael) on





“People want to see Chernobyl for themselves after the TV show. They are fascinated,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.
