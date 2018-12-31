English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Donning a 'New Look' Has Gone Viral
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures from his visit to Port Blair is catching Netizen's attention, for his 'new look.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures from his visit to Port Blair is catching Netizen's attention, for his 'new look.'
A lot has been written about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'fashion sense'. His jackets, suits and almost everything he wears makes it to the 'checklist' of everything you should own.
This time though, it is a traditional Indian garment that has impressed the Internet.
The PM took to Instagram to post a photo of himself, where he is wearing something other than his 'regular' look. He captioned it, "A morning in scenic Port Blair...an early sunrise and traditional attire." In the picture, the PM is seen sporting a 'mundu,' a garment worn around the waist, in parts of Kerala and Karnataka.
This 'new look' soon went viral, and the post has over one million likes! Take a look at the post and the comments of people appreciating the Prime Minister's new attire.
The Prime Minister is in Anadaman and Nicobar, and Port Blair for a series of projects.
Today in Car Nicobar, we inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development works.
These are projects relating to education, healthcare, skill development, transportation, energy and sports.
Congratulations to the citizens! pic.twitter.com/SXKuK2HaCg
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018
Paid homage to those who lost their lives in the unfortunate 2004 Tsunami at the Tsunami Memorial in Car Nicobar. pic.twitter.com/VQMCSlxTYs
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018
