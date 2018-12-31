Instagram Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Donning a 'New Look' Has Gone Viral



Today in Car Nicobar, we inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development works.



These are projects relating to education, healthcare, skill development, transportation, energy and sports.



Congratulations to the citizens!









Paid homage to those who lost their lives in the unfortunate 2004 Tsunami at the Tsunami Memorial in Car Nicobar. pic.twitter.com/VQMCSlxTYs



A lot has been written about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'fashion sense'. His jackets, suits and almost everything he wears makes it to the 'checklist' of everything you should own.This time though, it is a traditional Indian garment that has impressed the Internet.The PM took to Instagram to post a photo of himself, where he is wearing something other than his 'regular' look. He captioned it, "A morning in scenic Port Blair...an early sunrise and traditional attire." In the picture, the PM is seen sporting a 'mundu,' a garment worn around the waist, in parts of Kerala and Karnataka.This 'new look' soon went viral, and the post has over one million likes! Take a look at the post and the comments of people appreciating the Prime Minister's new attire.The Prime Minister is in Anadaman and Nicobar, and Port Blair for a series of projects.