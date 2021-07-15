Instagram Star Sofia Cheung Dies After Falling Off Waterfall While Taking Selfie

Sofia Cheung, a Hong Kong-based Instagram star, tragically plummeted to death after she slipped while clicking a picture by a waterfall. Sofia, 32, and three companions went to Ha Pak Lai Park in the morning hours when the terrible occurrence transpired. The influencer chose to shoot selfies at the park’s Pineapple Mountain location — a popular spot for hikers at dusk — when she lost her balance and tumbled into the 16-foot pool below, The Sun reported. Sofia’s petrified friends immediately dialled 911, who responded swiftly and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The influencer was best known for her picturesque Instagram photos about travelling, exploring, trekking, and adventurous vistas.

Sofia took a trip around Hong Kong with friends and went to the Tsing Dai stream waterfall where she lost her balance and fell into the deep water below.

As per her Instagram page, Sofia enjoyed being outside and doing exciting things. She had also emphasized how much she enjoyed kayaking, apart from being passionate about photography. Her bio read, “Life should be fun, not dumb,” which was also her life’s philosophy.

Her most recent photo was posted on July 9. The post’s comments section has now been flooded with “Rest in Peace" messages. One user commented that they miss talking to Sophia every day and that she will always be adored. The influencer was known as an adventurer and a daredevil who recorded her daring escapades ascending cliff edges and hilltops.

Another internet user commented that they thought the brighter days were coming this weekend. The comment referred to the last Instagram post shared by Sofia, where the caption reads that ‘the better days are coming.

Sophia is not the first person to die after taking an ill-advised photograph. An Indian lady died in January this year after falling to death while snapping pictures beside a waterfall.

