Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Instagram Takes Down Grimes' Pregnancy Photo Citing Nudity, Canadian Singer Re-posts

Grimes has shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. However, Instagram took down the post claiming nudity in the picture.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Instagram Takes Down Grimes' Pregnancy Photo Citing Nudity, Canadian Singer Re-posts
Image credit: Instagram

Canadian singer and lyricist Claire Boucher, who popularly goes by the name Grimes, has been recently grounded by Instagram for violating one of the guidelines issued by the Facebook-owned app.

Grimes has shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. However, Instagram took down the post claiming nudity in the picture.

Now, the musician has reposted an updated version of the snap. She wrote, “Censored for Insta, haha - almost got away with it.”

In the picture, Grimes has edited a silhouette of a newborn on her stomach and is looking fiercely at the camera.

However, the singer has not issued any statement about her pregnancy. The Flesh without Blood singer is reportedly in a relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The duo made it official by appearing together in the 2018 Met Gala, an annual fashion event.

As reported by Business Insider, however, the relationship seems to have hit the rocks as the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Elon has also unfollowed Grimes from the micro-blogging site Twitter. However, the Genesis singer still follows him.

Grimes made her singing debut with the album Geidi Primes in 2010.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram