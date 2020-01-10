Instagram Takes Down Grimes' Pregnancy Photo Citing Nudity, Canadian Singer Re-posts

Canadian singer and lyricist Claire Boucher, who popularly goes by the name Grimes, has been recently grounded by Instagram for violating one of the guidelines issued by the Facebook-owned app.

Grimes has shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. However, Instagram took down the post claiming nudity in the picture.

Now, the musician has reposted an updated version of the snap. She wrote, “Censored for Insta, haha - almost got away with it.”

In the picture, Grimes has edited a silhouette of a newborn on her stomach and is looking fiercely at the camera.

However, the singer has not issued any statement about her pregnancy. The Flesh without Blood singer is reportedly in a relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The duo made it official by appearing together in the 2018 Met Gala, an annual fashion event.

As reported by Business Insider, however, the relationship seems to have hit the rocks as the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Elon has also unfollowed Grimes from the micro-blogging site Twitter. However, the Genesis singer still follows him.

Grimes made her singing debut with the album Geidi Primes in 2010.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.