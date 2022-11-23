Instagram Trend 'Themma Themma' Lands Tamil Nadu Youths in Trouble Over 'Thrusting' Moves

Eleven youths from Thoothukudi have been receiving criticism on social media after they did a thrusting-motion dance to viral song ‘Themma Themma Themmadikatte’ publicly. The song has spurred Instagram reels as part of a trend where a group of people perform the thrusting-motion dance steps together. A viral video showed the group of youths participating in the trend around a selfie terminal in Thoothukudi and also around a fountain.

The youths were accosted by the police who tracked them down using their Internet address. They were released to their parents after being given a warning, Tamil News18 reported. The youths, who are students, were warned by the police against releasing such videos in the future. Upon being confronted by the police, the youths apologised and promised not to make such videos again. A video of their apology is also going viral on social media.

Twitter users criticised the group’s behaviour. “This is just sick. What the hell is happening? India has so much potential. I hope the future of India doesn’t squander it away," a miffed user wrote.

Recently, with TikTok and Instagram Reels giving impetus to a range of trends, many people have questioned where one should draw the line. For instance, TF Vasan, 22, YouTuber and popular biker from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, recently came under the radar of Tamil Nadu cops for his social media posts. Vasan has millions of subscribers on YouTube. The young YouTuber celebrated his birthday in Coimbatore city in July, and local traffic was impacted because of the youngsters who gathered there to see him. He has a huge young fan base and has ridden his pricey bikes to numerous locations, including Nepal and Ladakh, often also getting roasted for his excursions.

The birthday gathering was attended by a raucous crowd, giving it the appearance of a festival. The general public initially even thought that some celebrated actor was causing the hullabaloo.

