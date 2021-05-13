Instagram Users Can Now Mention Their Pronouns on Their Bio

In its latest update, Facebook-owned Instagram added an extra field to profile bios where users will be able to mention their pronouns. This will allow users to clearly mention the pronouns they would like to be referred by. Making the announcement, Instagram even put out a tweet. In its tweet, Instagram informed that users will be able to add up to 4 pronouns and can edit or remove it any time they want. This can be done by going to ‘Edit Profile’ option. The company said that the feature is live in a ‘few countries’ and expects it to introduce it to other regions of the world soon. However, the exact name of countries/ regions haven’t been specified by Instagram.

For users above 18 years of age, the pronouns will be displayed publicly by default, but users will have the option to edit the privacy setting and limit it to ‘followers only’.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

The trend of mentioning pronouns on social media bios had become quite popular recently. This was for a number of reasons including the ease of communication and show of solidarity and inclusivity. The latest update will now allow Insta users to save their bio space which otherwise was used for mentioning the pronouns. The pronouns will directly appear next to the user’s name.

However, you will not be able to any text to this bio and can only add from the options available in the field. When you go to add pronouns and begin to type, a list of matches will appear and you will be required to select one of them. Instagram is also taking feedback on pronouns missing from the options and you can submit a form with suggestions of pronouns that you would prefer but is not available in the said options.

Currently, this feature is not available for Instagram users in India but is expected soon. In another update recently, Instagram had introduced a ‘caption sticker’ for stories. This sticker could automatically transcribe speech in the video story.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here